Fire at South Central LA construction site spreads to 2 homes, displacing at least 10 people

At least 10 people have been displaced following a structure fire at a construction site that spread to two nearby homes and several other buildings in South Central Los Angeles, authorities said.

The fire unfolded in the 200 block of East Vernon Avenue overnight Sunday, consuming a three-story wood-frame building that was under construction. It then spread to two homes and other detached buildings.

Authorities said about 120 firefighters responded and knocked down the blaze. Those displaced were being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.