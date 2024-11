1 person hurt during second-alarm fire in El Monte

The Los Angeles County Fire Department extinguished flames that consumed a building in El Monte Monday afternoon.

The fire started at about 11:40 a.m. inside a large building near the intersection of East Enloe Street and Portero Avenue. One person was hurt, according to LA County Fire. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear what started the blaze.