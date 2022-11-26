1 person dead in Whittier crash
One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The victim died at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
