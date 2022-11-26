Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead in Whittier crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

1 person dead in Whittier crash
1 person dead in Whittier crash 00:21

One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released. 

No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 4:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.