1 killed, 1 injured following crash in Hancock Park

One person was killed and another injured during a single-car collision in Hancock Park. 

According to police, the crash occurred a little after 11;30 p.m. Thursday evening, when the driver of an unknown vehicle slammed into several parked cars in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue before colliding with a tree on the side of the road. 

The driver was trapped during the collision and died before first responders arrived to the scene. 

Authorities identified him as 30-year-old Los Angeles resident Ruben Gonzalez. 

The passenger of the vehicle was ejected during the crash. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in unknown condition. 

October 28, 2022

