1 injured in train vs. car incident in downtown Los Angeles
There were up to 15-minute delays on the Metro A (Blue) Line Friday night due to a train-auto incident near the San Pedro Street station in downtown Los Angeles, according to firefighters.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the incident happened at 5:24 p.m. in the area of Washington Boulevard and Trinity Street.
One person suffered a minor injury as a result of the incident, firefighters said.
