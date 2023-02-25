Watch CBS News
1 injured in train vs. car incident in downtown Los Angeles

There were up to 15-minute delays on the Metro A (Blue) Line Friday night due to a train-auto incident near the San Pedro Street station in downtown Los Angeles, according to firefighters. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the incident happened at 5:24 p.m. in the area of Washington Boulevard and Trinity Street. 

One person suffered a minor injury as a result of the incident, firefighters said. 

February 24, 2023

