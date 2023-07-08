1 hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Boyle Heights

One person remains hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Boyle Heights early Saturday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6:20 a.m. near Zonal Avenue and Mission Road.

While circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, police say that one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.