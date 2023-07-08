Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Boyle Heights

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person remains hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Boyle Heights early Saturday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6:20 a.m. near Zonal Avenue and Mission Road. 

While circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, police say that one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
First published on July 8, 2023 / 3:34 PM

