1 hospitalized after car slams into Burbank Airport

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person was hospitalized after a car possibly carrying fireworks slammed into the Burbank Airport late Monday evening. 

Firefighters rushed to the 2600 block of N. Hollywood Way after learning of a car that had slammed into a K-rail outside of the airport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but SkyCal was overhead as one person was taken away from the car on a gurney and loaded into the back of an ambulance. 

Firefighters could be seen as they doused the car, which was heavily damaged and showing signs of having been on fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 11:43 PM PDT

