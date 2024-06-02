1 dead after shooting near park in Maywood

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Maywood on Sunday.

It was reported at around 7:30 p.m., at which point deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of E. 58th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived to find an man suffering from at least one gunshot wound dead at the scene. His identity has not yet bene released.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, near the Southwest Rio Vista YMCA, where several patrol cars could be blocking off a large perimeter near a parking lot in the area.

No information was provided on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.