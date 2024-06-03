1 dead after shooting in Harvard Heights

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Harvard Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but investigators say that it happened at around 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of W. 15th Street near Gramercy Place, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find one man dead at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

His identity has not yet been released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

No information on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting has been released.