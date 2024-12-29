1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Lakewood

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a shooting in Lakewood on Sunday evening.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. near Alburtis Avenue and 207th Street, according to investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find one person dead at the scene. The other two were taken to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.

There was no information provided on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.