1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near South Los Angeles

By Iris Salem

An investigation was underway after one man was killed and another was injured near South Los Angeles. 

On Saturday around 7:20 p.m., deputies from the South Los Angeles Station responded to reports of a shooting in the 9400 block of South Normandie Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were rushed to a hospital, where one died, and the second man remains in stable condition.

Authorities said there are currently no outstanding suspects, and the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

