1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. 

The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.

A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. 

The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. 

As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. 

The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. 

It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.

Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 8:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

