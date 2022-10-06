Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Suspect in custody after break-in at Rosemead business
Suspect in custody after break-in at Rosemead business 00:30

At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.

deputies-ladder-rosemead-burglary.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.

The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building.

rosemead-burglary-arrest.jpg
(credit: CBS)

Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 7:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.