$1.2 million Powerball ticket sold in San Bernardino County

A Powerball Jackpot winning ticket was sold in Michigan on Monday, amassing the lucky winner an estimated $842 million, ending a three month streak of draws without a winner.

The jackpot is the fifth largest in the history of the Powerball lottery, which started in 1992. Originally the jackpot was slated to be $810, but final ticket sales pushed the total at the last minute.

It was the first time that someone had won the Powerball since the $1.6 billion ticket that was sold in Frazier Park in October.

Though the winner doesn't hail from California, a ticket that matched five of the numbers was sold in San Bernardino County, which Powerball officials estimate to be worth $1.2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Country Store, located on 72129 Baker Boulevard in Baker.

It was one of six tickets on Monday that matched five numbers.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.