Sheriff's pursuit: Driver of stolen Kia Soul apprehended

Sheriff's pursuit: Driver of stolen Kia Soul apprehendedget the free app
The driver of a stolen Kia Soul was apprehended after nearly an hour-long pursuit through the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday morning. L.A. County sheriff's deputies cornered the vehicle in South El Monte.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a silver Kia SUV in the Bell Gardens/South Gate area.
The driver was suspected of stealing the vehicle, a Kia Soul.
The pursuit was in the area of Firestone Boulevard west of the 710 Freeway at about 6:55 a.m.
Deputies pulled back into "surveillance mode" in the Whittier area by 7 a.m.
The vehicle was occupied only by the driver.
Driver blocked into dead end in South El Monte
At Chico Avenue and Remer Street in South El Monte, six deputy vehicles had the Kia trapped in a dead end at 7:36 a.m. Guns were drawn.
The driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered to deputies without incident.
Driver gets out, gets back in, gets away
The driver, a man wearing a tank top and shorts and carrying a backpack, parked the Kia in a handicap space and got out at a Walmart at Walnut Grove Avenue and Rush Street in Rosemead at 7:26 a.m.
Then he got back into the vehicle and tried to drive away as deputies' cruisers pulled up.
Two cruisers attempted to block the vehicle in, bumping the side of the Kia, but the Kia drove away.