Santa Clarita pursuit: Suspect wanted for assaulting deputy
Officers began a pursuit of a suspect vehicle on State Route 14 near Soledad Canyon Road at about 10:25 a.m. Monday.
The pursuit suspect was wanted for an assault on a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy from the Lancaster station, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A dark-maroon-colored Jeep Cherokee was traveling at extremely high speeds southbound on the 14 Freeway.
The SUV then made the transition to the southbound 5, then to the southbound 405 Freeway.
After traveling through the San Fernando Valley, the suspect drove south through the Sepulveda Pass and exited on westbound Wilshire Boulevard. The vehicle stopped less than a mile west of the off-ramp in front of the Veterans Administration facility.
At least two CHP units pulled up behind, and the driver surrendered without incident.
The suspect allegedly tried to strike an L.A. County sheriff's deputy with his vehicle during a traffic stop in the Santa Clarita area, prompting the pursuit, according to preliminary reports. No injuries were reported.
