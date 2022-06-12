Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee's focus turns to Trump's false claims in second hearing

Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee's focus turns to Trump's false claims in second hearingget the free app
The House Jan. 6 committee's second of a series of public hearings kicked off Monday after a slight delay when one of the key witnesses backed out of his scheduled appearance after his wife went into labor.
Originally set to start at 10 a.m. ET, committee chair Bennie Thompson gaveled in the hearing at 10:46 a.m. ET. Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney said they would be focusing Monday's hearing on how advisers told former President Donald Trump that he lost the election – but he continued to peddle these false claims.
"This morning, we'll tell the story of how Donald Trump lost an election, and knew he lost an election, and as a result of his loss decided to wage an attack on our democracy, an attack on the American people, by trying to rob you of your voice in our democracy — and in doing so, lit the fuse that led to the horrific violence of January 6th, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, sent by Donald Trump to stop the transfer of power," Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said.
On election night, despite the advice of some of his closest allies, Trump followed the advice of an "apparently inebriated" Rudy Giuliani, Cheney said.
"You will also hear testimony that President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist that the vote-counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent," Cheney previewed. "He falsely told the American people that the election was not legitimate."
Thompson and Cheney said they would show "much more" of Attorney General William Barr's testimony. In testimony they showed on Thursday, Barr said he knew that Trump's claims of a stolen election were "bullsh**."
The first witness up on Monday was former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who was let go by Fox News shortly after the 2020 presidential election, during which his team correctly called Arizona for Joe Biden before other networks had.
Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, no longer appeared Monday after his wife went into labor. His lawyer, Kevin Marino, is appearing and the committee will show some of Stepien's video testimony.
There also will be a panel of witnesses featuring election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, former U.S. attorney for the northern district of Georgia BJ Pak, who resigned effective Jan. 4, 2021, and former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt.
Stepien's lawyer says wife didn't induce her labor
Kevin Marino, a lawyer for former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, said Stepien's wife did not induce her labor. Stepien was set to testify to the committee on Monday morning, but had to cancel due to his wife's labor.
Marino told CBS News that Stepien's wife called him early Monday morning and told him she went into labor. Stepien was advised to go to the hospital, Marino said.
Marino said he then immediately told committee lawyers.
Former Fox News editor says he had no doubts Biden would win after network's controversial Arizona call
Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt described the Fox News Decision Desk's controversial decision to call the race for Joe Biden in Arizona, and the implications that had. Fox News was the first network to call Arizona for Biden, and everyone on the team had to agree to call the state for the candidate.
"We were able to make the call early. We were able to beat the competition," Stirewalt said.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren asked Stirewalt whether he had doubts that Biden would win the election after that Arizona call.
"After that point? None," Stirewalt said.
Stirewalt was fired from Fox News in January 2021, a firing he said came after his decision to defend the network calling Arizona for Biden.
Barr said "everyone understood for weeks" there would be a surge of Democratic votes from mail-in ballots
In a taped interview with House investigators, Barr recalled that Trump's claims of election fraud were made "before there was any potential evidence" and was based on the notion that many votes for Democrats were tallied later on the night of November 3 as mail-in and absentee ballots were counted, which was to be expected.
"It seemed to be based on the dynamic that at the end of the evening, a lot of Democrat votes came in which changed the vote count in certain states and that seemed to be the basis for this broad claim that there was major fraud," Barr said, according to a clip played by the committee. "And I didn't think much of that because people had been talking for weeks and everyone understood for weeks that that was going to be what happened on election night."
Bill Stepien, Trump's 2020 campaign manager, told House investigators he told the president they would have to "wait and see" the outcome of the election.
"I always told the president the truth, and you know, I think he expected that from me and I told him it was going to be a process and you know, we'll have to wait and see how this turns out. Just like I did in 2016, I did in 2020," Stepien said, according to a clip of a taped interview with the committee that was played.
Video shown of depositions of Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and more Trump allies about election night
Some of President Trump's top aides described the atmosphere on Election Night at the White House, saying it was clear to many of them that it was too early to claim victory that night.
Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and top adviser, and her husband Jared Kushner, also a Trump adviser, told committee investigators that they were at the White House that night.
Jason Miller said the mood shifted when Fox News declared victory for Joe Biden, but Rudy Giuliani, who appeared to be intoxicated, wanted President Trump to declare victory. "The mayor was definitely intoxicated," top aide Jason Miller said, adding that he didn't "know the level of his intoxication.
The president's daughter told committee investigators "it was becoming clear that the race would not be called on Election Night."
Bill Stepien said he recommended the president say that votes were still being counted and it was too early to call the race.
"But we are proud of the race we ran and we think we are in good position and we'll have more to say about this the next day," he said, adding that the president disagreed with that message.
Lofgren says Trump knew election fraud claims were false
Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren said not only did the president's closest advisers know claims of widespread election fraud were false, but Trump knew it, too.
"Mr. Trump's closest advisers knew it. Mr. Trump knew it," she said.
Lofgren also alluded that the Trump operation raised a lot of money off the false idea that there was rampant fraud, enough to change the election results.
"The 'Big Lie' was also a big ripoff," she said.
Cheney says Trump followed advice of "apparently inebriated" Giuliani to claim victory on election night
In her opening remarks, committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney laid out a roadmap for what the public will hear during the select committee's second hearing and revealed that Trump, on the night of the election, took advice from an "apparently inebriated" Rudy Giuliani, his personal attorney.
"You will also hear testimony that President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist that the vote-counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent," Cheney previewed. "He falsely told the American people that the election was not legitimate."
The committee, she said, will lay out Trump's effort to convince Americans that the 2020 election was stolen from him and rife with voter fraud, despite the former president knowing that the counting of mail-in ballots in key battleground states would take days.
Cheney said Americanas will also hear more from former Attorney General Bill Barr, who appeared before the panel behind closed doors, and from others within the Justice Department who told Trump his baseless claims of election fraud were "nonsense."
Cheney played testimony from former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann , who rejected Trump's claims that voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems were switching votes cast for Trump to instead support President Biden.
"I never saw any evidence whatsoever to sustain" those allegations, he told House investigators.
Hearing begins
Chairman Bennie Thompson gaveled in the hearing at 10:46 a.m.
"My colleagues and I don't want to spend time talking about ourselves during these hearings, but as someone who's run for office a few times, I can tell you at the end of a campaign, it all comes down to the numbers," Thompson said. "The numbers tell you the winner and the loser. For the most part, the numbers don't lie."
And those numbers are the voice and the will of the people. Politicians are to accept the will of the people, he said. But Trump didn't.
"This morning will tell the sort of how Donald Trump lost an election, and knew he lost an election, and as a result of his loss, decided to wage an attack on our democracy," Thompson said.
Thompson said Trump "lit the fuse" for Jan. 6, 2021.
Stepien's lawyer says his wife went into labor
Kevin Marino, lawyer for former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, said Stepien can't testify in person because his wife went into labor. Instead, his understanding is that video testimony of Stepien's will be played. Marino called Stepien one of the "finest political consultants in the country." And Stepien's testimony will present the numbers and dad he followed as he advised Trump, Marino said.
Committee vice chair Liz Cheney confirmed they would play video testimony of Stepien.
"We're going to have a very important and effective set of hearings as you know Mr Stepien has appeared previously and so we'll be able to provide the American people with a lot of interesting new and important information that Mr. Stepien has provided to us previously," Cheney told reporters.
January 6 committee to hear from Republican witnesses on Trump's baseless claims
The House January 6 committee is holding its second televised public hearing for this month. The panel will focus on how former President Trump spread baseless claims of election fraud. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined "CBS News Mornings" with a preview.
Trump campaign manager will no longer appear, citing "family emergency"
Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will no longer appear at Monday's hearing.
"Due to a family emergency, Mr. William Stepien is unable to testify before the Select Committee this morning.," the committee said in a statement. "His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record."
Committee aides say hearing will focus on the "Big Lie"
Committee aides said Monday's hearing will focus on the "Big Lie," documenting how former President Donald Trump declared victory on election night despite being told he didn't have the numbers to win, and how he continued to embrace baseless claims of election fraud.
"We're going to hear testimony from government officials who were the ones who looked for the fraud, and about how the effort to uncover these baseless allegations bore no fruit," a committee aide said. "Simply, the fraud that they were looking for didn't exist and the former president was told that, again and again, claims were baseless, but he continued to repeat them anyway."
Monday's hearing will first have the statement from Stepien's counsel and former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who was let go by Fox News shortly after the 2020 presidential election, during which his team correctly called Arizona for Joe Biden before other networks had.
Then there will be a second panel that will consist of election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, former U.S. attorney for the northern district of Georgia BJ Pak, who resigned effective Jan. 4, 2021, and former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt.
Some of the witnesses are expected to provide testimony about the basic logistics of election litigation and how such action usually proceeds. A committee aide said the committee will also demonstrate that the Trump campaign aides used the election fraud claims to raise hundreds of millions of dollars between the election and Jan. 6th. And finally, the aide said, the committee will show that "some of those individuals responsible for the violence on the 6th echoed back those very same lies that the former president peddled in the run up to the insurrection."
On Day 1 of hearings, Capitol police officer described "carnage" and "chaos" of riot
One of two witnesses to testify live during the prime-time hearing on Thursday was Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a traumatic brain injury on Jan. 6. Edwards described seeing a "war scene" on Capitol Hill that day.
"It was something like I had seen out of the movies," Edwards said. "I could not believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos."
Watch her testimony in the video below.