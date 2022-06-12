Seen On TV

Seen on TV

McCarthy said Trump admitted some blame for Jan. 6 attack, audio reveals

McCarthy said Trump admitted some blame for Jan. 6 attack, audio reveals

Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee's focus turns to Trump's false claims in second hearing

Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee's focus turns to Trump's false claims in second hearing

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On