Watch Live: White House COVID-19 coordinator urges Americans to access vaccines after Biden tests positive

White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre are briefing reporters Thursday after President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. Jha, who spoke to the president Thursday, took a moment to mark this moment in the pandemic.
"Because the president is fully vaccinated, double boosted, his risk of serious illness is dramatically lower," Jha said. "He's also getting treated with a very powerful antiviral and that further reduces his risk of serious illness. And it's a reminder of the reason that we all work so hard to make sure that every American has the same level of protection that the president has."
Jha took took an opportunity to urge everyone over the age of 50 who has not received a booster shot in 2022 to do so "now."
"Obviously, we work hard to protect the president, make sure that he's been vaccinated and boosted, has access to treatments," Jha said. "We also have been working very very hard to make sure every American has access to the same things. Because every American deserves access to the best vaccines, the best treatments, and they are widely available."
Mr. Biden tweeted that he's "doing great," and expressed his regret that he won't be traveling to Pennsylvania Thursday as planned. He also tweeted out a video from the White House's balcony saying it's "going to be OK."
"Hey folks, guess you heard, this morning I tested positive for COVID," he said in the video. "But I've been double vaccinated, double boosted, the symptoms are mild, and I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns. But I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done. Going to continue to get it done. And in the meantime, thanks for your concern and keep the faith. It's going to be OK."
It's the first known time the president, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, has contracted COVID-19.
The 79-year-old president has begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, according to Jean-Pierre. While he waits out the virus, the president is isolating at the White House residence "and "will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," Jean-Pierre said.
Jean-Pierre tweeted around noon ET that she had just spoke with Mr. Biden. "He said he feels fine, and he's working from the residence," she wrote.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the physician to the president, said the president tested positive during routine screening, a result followed up with a PCR test. He's experiencing a runny nose, fatigue, and the occasional dry cough, O'Connor said.
"The president is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do," the physician said in a letter to Jean-Pierre Thursday. "Early use of PAXLOVID in this case provides additional protection against severe disease."
Both First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Thursday, the White House said. Harris was last with the president on Tuesday, and is currently in North Carolina. She will remain masked, in step with the White House medical team's advice. Harris contracted the virus in April.
The first lady is expected to return Thursday to Delaware after her trip to Detroit.
The White House says that in addition to the Pennsylvania politicians Mr. Biden spoke with by phone, he spoke with Rep. Jim Clyburn to wish him a happy birthday and congratulate him on a NAACP medal Clyburn received Wednesday night.