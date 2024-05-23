The best waterproof portable speakers of 2024 are ready to party

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is officially here, which means you'll probably be spending more time outside. Consider bringing a portable Bluetooth speaker with you on your next adventure. Whether you're planning a day at the beach or hanging out poolside, a portable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker is the perfect choice for streaming your favorite audio, so you can bring your party anywhere.

Most of these speakers are rugged, which means they won't short out if they get exposed to water or accidentally dropped. All of these speakers can stream audio from your smartphone or tablet, so you control the playlist -- and in some cases, with the help of an app, you can personalize the sound, too.

Pro Tip: Almost all of these portable speakers have one thing in common -- they only generate mono sound. So, unless you pair two compatible speakers, you won't hear true stereo, spatial audio or surround sound. But plenty of these speakers fill a room with rich sounding audio.

The best waterproof and portable speakers of 2024

Not sure which portable Bluetooth speaker is right for you? We've curated this list of some of the best options you can find in a variety of form factors, from super-rugged models to lightweight options you can clip to your backpack.

Best waterproof portable speaker overall: Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker

Out of all the portable Bluetooth speakers featured in this roundup, one of our absolute favorites is, hands down, this Marshall Willen portable speaker. It's incredibly rugged and small. Yet, it produces clear and vibrant sound at a volume that's very impressive for its size.

The Willen speaker relies on a single, two-inch, full-range driver and two passive radiators to generate a sound quality that's better than what you'd expect from such a tiny device. It is waterproof, extremely durable and has a battery life that lasts up to 15 hours.

On the back of this speaker is a handy rubber strap that can securely attach to a belt, backpack or tent. Beyond the sound quality, we love how this speaker can be controlled locally using the small thumb stick on the front of the speaker (in the top-right corner). Of course, all of the speaker's functions can also be remotely controlled from your mobile device.

Along with all of the speakers features and rugged design, it also rocks Marshall's iconic black and gold appearance. It looks a lot like those speakers used by professional musicians, but it's a lot smaller.

Best premium waterproof portable speaker: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd generation)

With its elegant disc shape, this speaker may look too precious to go anywhere near water or sand, but it proves to be an excellent pool- or beach-day companion with its IP67 certification. As a result, it has total protection against sand and dust, and can be submerged underwater for 30 minutes at a depth of up to one meter.

It uses two 140-watt drivers that create a wall of sound that you might not expect from such a small package. It's simple to connect, plus it can be used as a two-way speaker for conference calls.

This speaker has a long battery life -- up to 18 hours, plus Amazon Alexa built in. You can personalize its sound profile using a smartphone app. It's a bit pricier than some of the other speakers you might choose to take to the beach or the pool, but you're paying a bit extra for the premium Bang & Olufsen brand name.

For a limited time, Amazon has cut the price of this Bang & Olufsen speaker by 33%, which brings the price down to just $200.

Best rugged Bluetooth speaker: Bose SoundLink Flex

This rugged speaker has a brick shape. it's rated IP67, so a few splashes won't hurt it, but more importantly, if it tumbles out of your bag, the rubber lining will prevent breakage. It also has a sport loop you can attach to a lanyard or other clip to, so you can easily carry the speaker with you.

All that, and it still boasts good sound quality. Of course, it also comes with its own features that set it apart from other Bose models. You can stand it upright, hang it from a backpack, or lay it flat. Thanks to Bose's PositionIQ technology, this model automatically detects the speaker's orientation and adjusts the sound accordingly.

With to 12 hours of battery life and ability to pair with another Bose Bluetooth speaker, this model is a good choice for anyone on the go.

Best lightweight portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker: JBL Clip 4 (38% off)

This waterproof speaker is small enough to fit in your palm, so it's not an ideal option to fill an entire pool area with sound. But if you're seeking a versatile, budget-friendly speaker, this super lightweight and portable model is your best bet. And it works well in the shower, too.

The JBL Clip 4 has -- you guessed it -- a built-in clip, so you can attach it to a backpack, your pool bag, or even your belt. It's waterproof with an IP67 rating. Meanwhile, its carabiner is strong enough that it won't spring open accidentally and fall to the ground.

These fun little speakers can be hung up in multiples wherever you plan to bring the party. Plus, they come in plenty of colors. Each speaker offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, so if you need something small that you can toss in your bag and go, this is the speaker you'll want.

Right now, save 38% on this speaker and purchase it for just $50.

Best long-lasting portable waterproof speaker: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore (37% off)

This intriguing-looking speaker doesn't look a lot like its competition, but it doesn't have to. It prefers to let its features do the talking. This premium-priced speaker is rated IP67 in terms of waterproofing. And it comes encased in a scratch-resistant shell.

The Explore boasts fantastic sound that relies on two 1.8-inch full-range driver. For a speaker with such a small form factor, it's capable of filling a large space with tunes and clear audio. But what's really the most impressive about this speaker is that it has a whopping 27-hour battery life. From sun up to sundown, you can share your music with the entire party.

If you want to keep the party alive with a classy-looking speaker that won't be damaged by a random dip in the pool, this is the one to add to your shopping list.

For a limited time, Amazon has this Bang & Olufsen speaker on sale for 37% off, which brings the price down to $156.

Best for high-quality, mono sound: JBL Flip 6 (32% off)

This JBL speaker is rated IP67, which means it's waterproof enough to withstand an accidental drop in the pool. That makes it our favorite pick. It features a rectangular form factor with a rubber casing on each end. It's the quintessential waterproof speaker from a company that's proven it knows what it's doing when it comes to audio.

Its two-way speaker system delivers exceptional audio for the price, with a woofer that emits fantastic low frequencies. Set it on its side horizontally or let it chill vertically while you cruise through your playlist. Either way, you'll be met with tunes that don't stop during its 13-hour battery life -- which is more than enough time to party until question marks.

Plus, if the sound out of one speaker isn't loud enough for you, the JBL Flip 6 can be paired with other JBL speakers for stereo sound. It also makes a great standalone speaker at home if you need a little impromptu dance party. Right now on Amazon, this popular speaker option is on sale for just $89, which is 32% off its regular price.

