Women's marches kick off across the country

The Dish: Lidia Bastianich

When Lidia Bastianich and her husband opened a restaurant, she started out hosting, but soon made her way into the kitchen – and that was the start of a stellar career. She's now the driving force behind four restaurants and a half dozen Eataly food emporiums in major U.S. cities. The Emmy-winning host of TV cooking shows, as well as the author of 13 best-selling cookbooks (including her latest, "Felidia: Recipes From My Flagship Restaurant"), Bastianich joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to talk about her love of Italian cuisine.