Live Updates: GOP senator joins calls for Trump to resign over Capitol attack
Washington — Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania called for President Trump to resign from office in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, joining a growing list of Democrats and some Republicans urging the president to step down or be removed from office.
"I think at this point with just a few days left, it's the best path forward," Toomey told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.
Pressure has grown on the president to leave office with less than two weeks left in his term. But Mr. Trump has no plans to resign, top White House advisers told CBS News, and plans to resume some official duties this week.
House Democrats appeared poised to pursue impeachment charges in the coming days. In a letter to colleagues Saturday evening, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers should "be prepared to return to Washington this week."
"I have received scores of communications from Members expressing your views about how we go forward and regarding a strong presence of our Caucus in the Capitol," Pelosi wrote. "Over the last few days, I have discussed your views with Constitutional lawyers, both inside and outside the Congress, to consider the parliamentary and constitutional options available to us."
A handful of House Republicans wrote to President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday, urging him to convince Pelosi not to pursue an "unnecessary" and "inflammatory" impeachment.
Toomey calls for Trump to resign
Toomey became the second Republican to call on Mr. Trump to resign for his handling of the violent mob of his supporters that descended on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
"I think at this point with just a few days left, it's the best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us," Toomey told CNN's "State of the Union," though he added he's not "optimistic" that will happen.
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski has also said Mr. Trump should step down, while scores of congressional Democrats are pushing for him to be removed from office, either through impeachment or under the 25th Amendment.
Toomey said the president could face "possible criminal liability" for his actions Wednesday. Mr. Trump continually claimed the election was stolen from him, and before his supporters began their assault, the president encouraged them to march to the Capitol and "stop the steal."
"I don't think there is any doubt that the president's behavior after the election was different than before," he said.
Pelosi tells House Democrats to be prepared to return to D.C. this week
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to House Democrats telling them to "be prepared to return to Washington this week."
Since the Capitol Hill riot, Pelosi says she has discussed her colleagues' concerns with "Constitutional lawyers, both inside and outside the Congress, to consider the parliamentary and constitutional options available to us."
"We will be proceeding with meetings with Members and Constitutional experts and others," Pelosi wrote. "I continue to welcome your comments. I urge you to be prepared to return to Washington this week."
Following the the deadly assault on the Capitol from supporters of President Trump, Pelosi and other lawmakers have called for either Mr. Trump to resign or Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment and remove the president from office. Pelosi has stated that if neither happens, she is prepared to seek legislation invoking the 25th amendment and bring about impeachment charges.