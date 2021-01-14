Live Updates: Trump faces Senate trial after historic second impeachment

Live Updates: Trump faces Senate trial after historic second impeachmentget the free app
Washington — The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump Wednesday for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, cementing his place in history as the only president to be impeached twice. The bipartisan rebuke was approved with unprecedented speed and will now head to the Senate, where the president faces trial.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has not made a final decision on how he will vote — a marked departure from the previous impeachment trial last year in which he voted to acquit the president.
He also said the Senate could not finish a trial before President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week, on January 20. The Senate is set to reconvene a day before that.
"The Senate process will now begin at our first regular meeting following receipt of the article from the House," McConnell said Wednesday.
"In light of this reality, I believe it will best serve our nation if Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden Administration," he said.
If the Senate trial stretches into Biden's term, the Senate could still choose to convict Mr. Trump and bar him from holding any federal office in the future. A vote to convict requires a two-thirds majority.
Mr. Biden said in a statement he hopes the Senate leadership "will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation."
"I have often said that there is nothing we can't do, if we do it together. And it has never been more critical for us to stand together as a nation than right now," he said.
Lindsey Graham says post-presidential impeachments are "bad for the country"
Speaking on Fox News' "Hannity," Senator Lindsey Graham strongly opposed impeaching President Trump after the inauguration, warning it would be "bad for the country."
"To the American people, what good comes from impeaching President Trump after he's out of office?" Graham said. "That's an unconstitutional attack on the president. It will divide the country and it will incite violence."
"To my Republican colleagues, let's stand up for the idea that post-presidential impeachments are bad for the presidency, bad for the country, and if we go along with it as Republicans, we will destroy the Republican Party," he added. "If we do it as a Senate over time we will destroy the presidency."
The article of impeachment, passed by the House earlier Wednesday, will soon be considered by the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he has not yet decided if he will vote to convict the president at trial.
Graham, Johnson call for independent investigation of Capitol riot
Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson on Wednesday called on Congress to appoint an independent commission to investigate the assault on the U.S. Capitol.
"While today's announcement that the Capitol Police Inspector General will investigate is welcome, we believe we need a truly independent commission with wide latitude and authority to examine the failures by the Capitol Police leadership, House and Senate Sergeants at Arms, and the officials that oversee them," the pair said in a statement.
The senators said the commission should be made up of "nationally recognized non-partisan security experts" to avoid allegations of political bias.
"The U.S. Capitol is the people's house and it belongs to the American people. We owe it to them to get to the bottom of this security failure which was a national embarrassment," the senators said. "A commission is the best opportunity for us to get the answers the American people deserve."
Twitter CEO says banning Trump was not a decision to "celebrate"
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday stood by last week's decision to ban President Trump from his company's platform. He said he did not "celebrate or feel pride in" the choice, but felt it was necessary "based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter."
Twitter permanently banned Mr. Trump's account on Saturday because of "the risk of further incitement of violence" in the wake of the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.
Dorsey said it was "the right decision" in his post Wednesday, writing that "We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety."
"Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all," he added.
But Dorsey acknowledged that banning accounts "has real and significant ramifications."
"While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation ... Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation."