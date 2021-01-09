Live Updates: Democrats lay plans for second Trump impeachment

Live Updates: Democrats lay plans for second Trump impeachmentget the free app
A trio of House Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump on Monday for incitement of insurrection following Wednesday's riots at the U.S. Capitol, multiple sources familiar with the efforts told CBS News.
The articles of impeachment allege Mr. Trump engaged in "high crimes and misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States."
Sources told CBS News Mr. Trump does not plan to step down. But for the first time the White House has acknowledged impeachment is a real possibility, saying it would only further divide the country.
The White House on Friday called the articles of impeachment "politically motivated" and repeated Mr. Trump's claims from the night before that he was calling for "healing and unity."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday it is Democrats' "sincere hope" that Mr. Trump will "immediately resign." But, she said that if he does not, she is prepared to move forward on Congressman Jamie Raskin's 25th Amendment legislation and motion for impeachment.
In a one-hour call with Democratic lawmakers Friday, Pelosi supported removing Mr. Trump from office, although a source on the call told CBS News her preference had been for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. President-elect Joe Biden deflected when asked about it on Friday, saying it was "up to Congress to decide."
The articles of impeachment have 150 cosponsors, a sign of the broad support among House Democrats to take action in the wake of the violence at the Capitol.
CBS News has obtained a memo that was written by Senator Mitch McConnell's staff and circulated to members Friday evening that lays out a timeline for a potential impeachment trial in the Senate. Without unanimous consent to bring back all senators in the next 10 days, the soonest the Senate could receive articles of impeachment from the House is January 19, the memo states.
Twitter, meanwhile, has permanently suspended the president from the platform, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence," the company announced late Friday.
Contributing: Arden Farhi
Trump tries to tweet from @POTUS account
Hours after Twitter permanently suspended Mr. Trump's @realDonaldTrump account, the president appeared to tweet from the official @POTUS account.
"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me - and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," read a post from the account.
The post said Mr. Trump was negotiating with other sites, and would have "a big announcement soon." The post also said the president is looking at "the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future."
Within minutes, the tweets were deleted.
Twitter told CBS News the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse accounts will not be suspended at this time but their use will be limited.
However, the social media company is not completely ruling out suspending the government accounts and said it would suspend them if it became necessary in an extreme situation to alleviate real world harm.
Twitter said the government accounts will be transferred over to the new administration in due time.
Additionally, Twitter said if it becomes clear that Mr. Trump has created another personal account to evade the ban, that new account will also be subject to suspension.
Twitter did not clarify what action was being taken to limit the use of @POTUS and @WhiteHouse.
— Victoria Albert and Musadiq Bidar
Trump Medicare administrator is "repulsed" by treatment of Pence, source says
Seema Verma, Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and a close ally of Vice President Mike Pence, is "repulsed" by President Trump's treatment of the vice president, a source told CBS News.
Verma, who is also on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, held an all staff Zoom call on Friday. She said she is "deeply heartbroken" by Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, but she will not be stepping down, according to sources on the call.
"I have no doubt that like me, you were sickened by the despicable acts of violence and vandalism that engulfed our Capitol," Verma said." The forceful occupation of the seat of our democratic republic is a foul and distorted imitation of the sacred constitutional right to peacefully protest."
Verma said on the call that she has "always known" Pence to be a "good man...a man of duty and honor...a man of patriotism and integrity."
"I am proud to call him a friend and a mentor. Mike Pence took an oath to support and defend the Constitution and so did I. He upheld his oath and so will I," she added.
West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans faces federal charges in Capitol siege
A West Virginia state lawmaker who filmed himself storming into the Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters is facing federal charges, the U.S. District Attorney's office for the District of Columbia said Friday.
West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans is charged with entering a restricted area, Ken Kohl, principal assistant U.S. Attorney for D.C., said on a press call.
Evans is among 15 people who have been charged at the federal level so far, including an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet up on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and another man found with 11 Molotov cocktails along with an assault rifle and two handguns in his Alabama-registered truck. The U.S. Attorney's office has charged 40 others in D.C. Superior Court, officials say.
Evans, a newly elected Republican lawmaker, is facing bipartisan calls for his resignation. But Evans' lawyer told CBS affiliate WVNS-TV that he would not step down and he "committed no criminal act that day."
