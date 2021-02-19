Live Updates: Water woes now dominant nightmare for Texans post-storm

Live Updates: Water woes now dominant nightmare for Texans post-stormget the free app
The number of people in Texas without running, drinkable water dwarfed the number of homes and businesses without power Friday morning as the state continued to struggle to recover from the storm that paralyzed it with a blanket of snow, ice and frigid temperatures.
Some 12 million people were under boil water notices, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality said. And while approximately 187,00 utility customers were still suffering from outages, according to poweroutage.us, that was down from a peak of some 4 million.
In many homes, taps were dry. Finding bottled water was nearly impossible. Some people resorted to boiling snow. Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, opened 11 sites Thursday to help give away water.
At least 34 deaths were attributed to the storm across the South, 20 of them in Texas.
The winter weather also created a political storm. Texas Senator Ted Cruz was severely criticized for flying to Cancun with his family this week while his constituents suffered in record-low temperatures.
San Antonio to open water distribution stations
The San Antonio Water System announced Thursday that it will begin providing water distribution at seven pump locations around the city. Residents will receive up to five gallons per person and are advised to boil the water they receive as a precautionary measure.
The City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Food Bank will also provide bottled water distribution at sites around the city.
San Antonio has experienced water outages due to the winter weather emergency, and the San Antonio Water System on Wednesday issued a boil water advisory for customers who still have access to water.
Winter storms disrupt COVID vaccine effort as variants fuel new fears
As Americans yearn for their pre-pandemic lives, the distribution of coronavirus vaccines is hitting delays as winter storms pummel the U.S. The disease has not only impacted how Americans live, but how long. Jonathan Vigliotti reports for "CBS Evening News."
34 deaths tied to the winter storm
As of Friday moring, 34 deaths were linked to the severe winter weather across seven states.
The most deaths were recorded in Texas, with 20 residents dying from storm-related incidents. Here's where they occurred: Houston (7), Taylor County (6), Sugarland (4), Galveston County (2) and San Antonio (1).
Earlier this week, a grandmother and three children were killed in a house fire in Sugarland. City officials said the neighborhood had been without power. The cause of the fire is under investigation.