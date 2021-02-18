Live Updates: Winter storm devastates Texas as power outages continue

Live Updates: Winter storm devastates Texas as power outages continueget the free app
Power returned to thousands of homes and businesses Thursday after a deadly winter storm brought record-low temperatures and heavy snow to Texas. There are still widespread power outages for the fourth day in a row, with more than 500,000 residents without power in the state.
At least 25 deaths were attributed to the storm, 11 of the victims were from Texas.
The storm disrupted the food supply in some areas, causing scarcity at some food banks and grocery stores. Nearly a quarter of Texans are under boil water advisories because treatment plants are down.
A second winter storm is moving east today, bringing bitter-cold temperatures and snow across the country.
Texas utility company says its made "significant progress" in restoring power
The utility company that services most of Texas said it has made "significant progress" in restoring power to residents. There are around 500,000 without power Thursday, down from the 3 million outages earlier this week.
The company, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said power outages remain in areas likely under three categories: ice storm damage to distribution systems, areas where emergency load shed needs to be restored manually and large industrial facilities that voluntarily went offline.
Dan Woodfin, the utility's senior director of system operations, said smaller rotating outages may be needed due to the cold temperatures. "We really feel like we're on the right path," he said. "We believe they'll be at the level where they could be rotating outages, not the larger numbers we faced this week."
Ted Cruz says he went to Cancun during Texas crisis because he wanted to be a "good dad"
Senator Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his family for a trip this week as Texas deals with the aftermath of a winter storm that left millions without power, an airline industry source familiar with the situation told CBS News. The Republican Senator is expected to return on a flight home Thursday afternoon.
Photos of Cruz arriving at the airport for the trip went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism of the senator for leaving during the emergency. Cruz on Thursday said he wanted to escort his children who were leaving for a trip with friends.
"With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon," Cruz said in a statement. The senator said he's been in "constant communication" with local leaders "to get to the bottom of what happened" in Texas.
"The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power. We have food lines, gas lines, and people sleeping at the neighbors' houses. Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too."