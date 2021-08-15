Live Updates: Pentagon sending another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan as Taliban takes control

Live Updates: Pentagon sending another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan as Taliban takes controlget the free app
A Defense Department official said Sunday that 1,000 troops are being sent to the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the capital city neared closer to falling into Taliban hands. The stunning development unfolded rapidly on Sunday as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul and the U.S. evacuated Americans from the country.
The additional troops will bring the total number of authorized military in Kabul to 6,000, with 3,000 on the ground now.
There are still sporadic commercial flights out of Kabul International Airport, which is being run by the U.S. military. There have been reports of sporadic gunfire around the airport, but a Defense Department official said the shelter in place order was an attempt to keep the flow of people at the airport manageable.
Several hundred embassy personnel were already evacuated by Sunday morning, and the U.S. hopes to have all embassy employees — minus those who are staying to process visa applicants — by Monday morning.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered there be "no empty seats," meaning every plane out of Kabul International Airport must be full. It's unclear how many American citizens are still in the country.
The Taliban took control of the presidential palace on Sunday. Ghani said Sunday that he left Afghanistan to spare the country any bloodshed.
"[The] Taliban have won the judgment of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen's honor, wealth and self-esteem," Ghani wrote on Facebook, according to an automated translation.
General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators in a briefing that al Qaeda could now reconstitute itself faster than the original estimate of two years. Austin said he would also have to reevaluate his own estimates.
The White House tried to project an image of calm, tweeting that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with national security officials and other senior officials about Afghanistan.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected any comparisons to the U.S. pullout from Vietnam. "This is manifestly not Saigon," Blinken said on ABC's "This Week."
The U.N. Security Council called an emergency meeting for Monday morning.
UN World Food Programme says it will "stay and deliver" food in Afghanistan
Steve Taravella, Senior Spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme in Washington told CBS News that the agency plans to "stay and deliver" aid to those in need in Afghanistan.
The World Food Agency tweeted Sunday that the "situation in and around Kabul is fluid" and that the agency was assessing the situation and looking to ensure operations can continue while maintaining security of staff and partners."
Flights temporarily stop at Kabul International Airport after gunfire
Sporadic gunfire at Kabul International Airport led to a temporary flight stoppage. There have been no incidents of U.S. troops exchanging gunfire with Taliban forces or any other armed intruders, and it is unclear whether the gunfire is coming from the Taliban or other people storming the airport in an attempt to get out. The additional incoming 1,000 U.S. troops are being sent to the airport for support.
More than 500 embassy personnel were evacuated and the Pentagon expects to have the rest out by Monday morning.
Lindsey Graham calls Taliban advance a "sad and dangerous event"
Senator Lindsey Graham, who is on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement on Sunday calling the Taliban's advances a "sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the world at large."
Graham, who has been a vocal critic of President Biden and even his ally President Trump for withdrawing troops in Afghanistan, called Mr. Biden "reckless."
"The decision by President Biden to fully withdraw is a calamity for the people of Afghanistan, a disaster for the American people, and shows a lack of understanding as to the threats that still emanate from the War on Terror," Graham said. "The long-term consequences for America flowing from this debacle in Afghanistan are enormous. America will be seen as weak in the eyes of our enemies and unreliable in the eyes of our allie
Additional 1,000 troops being sent to airport
The U.S. military has taken over air traffic control at Kabul International Airport, and the Pentagon is sending another 1,000 troops to the airport, a Defense Department official said. The troops are part of the 82nd Airborne and are leaving Fort Bragg Sunday evening. That would bring the number authorized troops to 6,000, with about 3,000 now on the ground.
U.N. Security Council calls emergency meeting
The U.N. Security Council called an emergency meeting for Monday morning to discuss Afghanistan. There will be a briefing from the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and will be followed by closed consultations of the 15-nation Council of world leaders.
The meeting was called by Estonia and Norway in order to "avoid escalation," Estonia's Deputy Ambassador Andre Lipand told CBS News.
The U.N. has over 19 agencies in Afghanistan, including UNICEF, the children's agency; WFP, the food program; and UNOCHA, the humanitarian agency; and the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, with over a thousand U.N. personnel.
The humanitarian agency's head, Isabelle Moussard Carlsen, tweeted Sunday that "despite immense challenges," the agency would stay to deliver aid to millions in need.
The U.N. Refugee chief, Filippo Grande, said that "the international response to Afghanistan's tragic crisis cannot only be about evacuating a few of those at risk, adding that millions face an uncertain future, especially women."