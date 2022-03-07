Ukraine rejects proposed civilian evacuation routes into Russia as Putin's forces continue shelling cities

Ukraine rejects proposed civilian evacuation routes into Russia as Putin's forces continue shelling citiesget the free app
Ukraine dismissed Moscow's third promise of safe evacuation corridors for civilians from cities Russia is pummeling with artillery fire on Monday as it emerged that most of the routes led straight into Russia or its ally Belarus. Localized cease-fires announced over the weekend were meant to allow civilians to escape from hard-hit cities in Ukraine's south and east, but the plans collapsed as Ukraine accused Russia of continuing to fire during the time windows.
Russia announced unilaterally on Monday that it would halt military action to allow civilians to flee the capital Kyiv, along with the battered northeast cities of Kharkiv and Sumy and Mariupol in the south. But evacuation routes published online by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency showed most of the escape routes leading into Russia and Belarus, rather than west into government-controlled Ukraine.
"This is not an acceptable option," Deputy Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
The United Nations says Russia's attack on Ukraine has killed hundreds of civilians and driven more than 1.5 million to flee into neighboring nations, and the onslaught continued over the weekend. While Russia's ground forces seem to have advanced little toward Kyiv, the capital's suburbs have been decimated by increased shelling, along with other major cities in the south and east.
So-far fruitless Ukraine-Russia talks to resume for 3rd round, but Moscow vows to complete "demilitarization"
A top aid to Ukraine's president confirmed Monday that he and a few other senior officials from Kyiv were set to meet a Russian delegation for a third round of direct peace talks. But with the Kremlin insisting that Russian forces will achieve their stated goal of the "demilitarization of Ukraine," regardless of any peace process, there was little cause for optimism that the third round of talks would be any more successful than the previous two.
"They were told that all this can be stopped in a moment" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, referring to purported offers from Moscow to end the attack on Ukraine if Russia's demands were met. He insisted that Russia wasn't trying to claim any further Ukrainian territory, as it did with its 2014 invasion when Moscow seized Crimea.
"We really are finishing the demilitarization of Ukraine. We will finish it," Peskov said, reiterating the Putin regime's demands that Ukraine commit to never joining the NATO alliance and that it "recognize that Crimea is Russian territory and that they need to recognize that [the eastern Ukrainian regions of] Donetsk and Lugansk are independent states."
"And that's it. It will stop in a moment," Peskov said after listing demands that Ukraine has already ruled out on many occasions.
Russia claims Ukrainians preparing "provocation with possible radioactive contamination" in Kharkiv
Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed on Monday that Ukrainian forces were "preparing a provocation with possible radioactive contamination of the area near the city of Kharkiv."
The Russian military suggested that Ukrainian "nationalists" had laid explosives around a reactor at an experimental nuclear facility at the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology, with plans to blow it up and then blame Russian shelling for the explosion. The defense ministry's claim came hours after Ukrainian security services said Russian shells had struck the research institute, but without any reports of damage to the reactor.
"Foreign journalists arrived in Kharkiv on March 6 to record the consequences of the provocation, followed by accusations of the Russian Federation of creating an ecological catastrophe," the Russian ministry was quoted as saying by the country's state-controlled media.
Russia's invading forces have caused increasing alarm by seizing control of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's Zaporozhye facility, and the sealed-up Chernobyl plant that was hit by a devastating explosion and meltdown in 1986. The head of the U.N.'s global nuclear watchdog agency told CBS News on Sunday that Russia had since cut most communications between the staff still running the Zaporozhye facility and the outside world.
Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday insisted the plant had been taken over "to rule out the possible organizing of provocations by Ukrainian neo-Nazis or terrorists."
U.S. and Ukrainian officials have warned for weeks, even before Russia invaded, of the Kremlin's well-established proclivity for creating "false-flag" incidents to use as a pretext for military action.
China reaffirms commitment to "most important strategic partner" Russia "in the new era"
China's Foreign Minister on Monday called Russia Beijing's "most important strategic partner" amid its continued refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. Wang Yi said ties with Moscow constituted "one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world."
China has broken with the U.S., Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has said sanctions create new issues and threaten a political settlement of the conflict.
"No matter how perilous the international landscape, we will maintain our strategic focus and promote the development of a comprehensive China-Russia partnership in the new era," Wang told reporters at a news conference. "The friendship between the two peoples is iron clad."
Much attention has been paid to a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on February 4, after which a joint statement was issued affirming "strong mutual support for the protection of their core interests."
Russia endorsed China's view of self-governing Taiwan as an "inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan," while China backed Russia in opposing the further enlargement of NATO. Beijing says Washington is to blame for the conflict for failing to take Russia's security concerns into consideration.
Blinken visits nervous Baltic nations as Lithuania warns more action needed "to avoid the Third World War"
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday assured Lithuania of NATO protection and American support as he began a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine. The former Soviet republics of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are all NATO members and Blinken is aiming to reassure them of their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations.
"We are bolstering our shared defense so that we and our allies are prepared," Blinken said, stressing that the U.S. commitment to NATO's mutual defense pact was "sacrosanct."
"We will defend every inch of NATO territory if it comes under attack," he said. "No one should doubt our readiness, no one should doubt our resolve."
"Unfortunately, the worsening security situation in the Baltic region is of great concern for all of us and around the world," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told Blinken. "Russia's reckless aggression against Ukraine once again proves that it is a long-term threat to European security, the security of our alliance."
Nauseda said that a policy of deterrence was no longer enough and that "forward defense" was now needed. He predicted that "Putin will not stop in Ukraine if he will not be stopped."
"It is our collective duty as a nation to help all Ukrainians with all means available," said Nauseda. "By saying all, I mean, indeed all means all, if we want to avoid the Third World War. The choice is in our hands."
Ukrainian town says mayor killed by Russian forces while handing out aid
Russian forces have killed the mayor of Gostomel, a town just outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that is home to a strategic airport, city authorities said on Monday.
"The head of Gostomel, Yuri Illich Prylypko, died while distributing bread to the hungry and medicine to the sick," the city said on its Facebook page. Prylypko was shot dead along with two others, it said, without specifying when.
"No-one forced him to go under the occupiers' bullets," it said. "He died for his people, for Gostomel. He died a hero."
Gostomel, northwest of Kyiv, is home to the strategic Antonov military airport, which was the site of fierce battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the first days of the war.
Ukraine says Moscow's proposal for civilians to flee into Russia or Belarus "not an acceptable option"
Russia announced a cease-fire starting Monday morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, but the notion was swiftly rejected by Ukraine as it emerged that most of the evacuation routes Moscow was proposing would have led civilians not into government-held parts of Ukraine or across borders into European Union nations, but into Russia or its ally Belarus.
"This is not an acceptable option," Deputy Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, making it clear that Ukrainian civilians "aren't going to go to Belarus and then take a plane to Russia."
U.K. government minister James Cleverly called Russia's proposal "cynical beyond belief," telling the BBC that "providing evacuation into the arms of the country that is currently destroying yours is a nonsense."
Russia limiting communications at nuclear facility, watchdog says
Ukrainian staff continue to operate the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, however, it is now under Russian control and they have shut down some external communication to the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Sunday. The plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, was taken over Friday by Russian forces after shelling led to a fire at a training building on the site.
According to the IAEA, Russian forces at the site "have switched off some mobile networks and the internet so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication." Ukraine also reports that all Ukrainian activity at the plant, "including measures related to the technical operation of the six reactor units," must now be approved by the Russian commander at the plant.
Russian forces have also taken control of a second nuclear power plant and are closing in on a third, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the U.S. Congress on Saturday.
Ukraine ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova told "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the international community should step in and help Ukraine regain control of the nuclear sites from Russia. Markarova noted that the first nuclear plant the Russians seized was the infamous Chernobyl plant, which is "not operational," but still poses a risk because "there is a lot of waste there and everything else."
1.5 million Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion, U.N. refugee commissioner says
Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, estimated Sunday that 1.5 million Ukrainians have left the country in the wake of Russia's invasion, which he said is the fastest exodus of people in Europe since World War II.
"As of today, we've passed the terrible mark of 1.5 million refugees and this in 10 days, essentially from Ukraine into five neighboring countries," he said. "If I think of past decades, I cannot think in Europe of a faster exodus of people, not since the end of the Second World War."
Grandi said there are mostly women and children arriving from Ukraine, since men between the ages of 18 and 60 must remain to defend the country against Russia, as well as the elderly and disabled.
Russia snubs UN court hearings in case brought by Ukraine
Russia has snubbed a hearing at the United Nations' top court into a legal bid by Kyiv to halt Moscow's devastating invasion of Ukraine. A row of seats reserved for Russian lawyers at the International Court of Justice was empty Monday morning as the hearing opened.
The International Court of Justice has scheduled two days of hearings into Ukraine's request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion. Ukraine has asked the court to order Russia to "immediately suspend the military operations" launched Feb. 24.
A decision is expected on the request within days, though it remains to be seen if Russia would abide by any order the court might issue.
Blinken says NATO countries have "green light" to send fighter jets to Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that NATO members have the go-ahead to send fighter jets to Ukraine as the U.S. and allies continue their efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion.
"That gets a green-light," Blinken said in an interview with "Face the Nation" when asked whether the Polish government, a member of NATO, could send fighter planes to Ukraine. "In fact, we're talking with our Polish friends right now about what we might be able to do to backfill their needs if in fact they choose to provide these fighter jets to the Ukrainians. What can we do? How can we help to make sure that they get something to backfill the planes that they are handing over to the Ukrainians?"
A White House spokesperson told CBS News the Biden administration is evaluating the capabilities it could provide to backfill jets to Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine but noted there are several questions that arise from a decision to do so, including how the jets could be transferred from Poland to Ukraine.