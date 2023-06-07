Live updates: Prince Harry back in court to testify in lawsuit accusing U.K. tabloids of phone hacking

Live updates: Prince Harry back in court to testify in lawsuit accusing U.K. tabloids of phone hackingget the free app
London — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrived at London's High Court for a second consecutive day Wednesday to testify in his lawsuit against Britain's Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). The 38-year-old second son of Britain's King Charles III is suing the tabloid publisher over alleged unlawful information gathering, including alleged voicemail hacking.
On Tuesday, Harry told the court he was determined to use the case to stop the "madness" of news organizations using alleged illegal activities to obtain personal information to sell papers.
Follow live updates from Prince Harry's testimony in London's High Court below.
Prince Harry arrives at court
Prince Harry has arrived at court for his second day of cross-examination. He is suing the tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers over unlawful information gathering, including voicemail hacking.
The case is civil not criminal, meaning that the standard of proof is different. Harry is seeking to convince the judge that, on the balance of probabilities, his claims are true. In the most serious criminal cases, a judge or jury must be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.
That means Harry and his legal teams must show his claims are more likely true than untrue.