Live updates: Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden

Live updates: Final presidential debate between Trump and Bidenget the free app
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will meet Thursday night in Nashville for their second and final debate. Ahead of the debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates said each candidate's mic will be silenced while the other is giving their two-minute opening statement at the beginning of each of the 15-minute segments.
Debate moderator Kristen Welker, a White House correspondent for NBC News, said the following topics will be discussed: Fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.
Earlier Thursday, Mr. Trump went after Welker on Twitter as well as CBS News' Lesley Stahl and "60 Minutes." Mr. Trump called Welker "far worse" than Stahl, who he claimed had shown "bias, hatred and rudeness" in an interview with him. Mr. Trump violated an agreement with "60 Minutes" and posted his interview with Stahl on Thursday morning.
This debate was originally intended to be the third presidential debate, but Mr. Trump refused to attend the second debate scheduled for October 15 when the Commission on Presidential Debates decided to make it virtual, in response to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Latest updates:
How to watch the final presidential debate
What: Final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020
Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee
Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS broadcast stations 9-11 p.m. ET
Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile phone, connected TV or gaming console. Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live debate updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.
"Red & Blue" debate preview on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET
CBSN debate coverage: Pre-show coverage at 8:30 p.m. and post-show coverage begins at 11 p.m.
Trump tests negative ahead of debate
Mr. Trump tested negative while on the plane, according to his chief of staff Mark Meadows. "We tested him on the way here, and he tested negative," Meadows said.
Mr. Trump has also claimed he can't remember whether he was tested on the day of the first presidential debate, which took place shortly before he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis. The White House still has not said when the president's last negative test was before that debate.
The president is bringing several family and staff members with him to the debate, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tiffany Trump, Trump adviser Jason Miller, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, top Trump aide Dan Scavino and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
What to watch for in the second debate
After last month's disastrous debate in which the president and to a much lesser extent Biden interrupted, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced earlier this week that at the beginning of each of the 15-minute segments, the candidates will have two minutes to speak without interruption, a measure the commission is enforcing by cutting the mic of the candidate whose turn it is to be silent. The Trump campaign has decried the possibility that an "unnamed" person might cut the mics.
Read more about what to watch for in the presidential debates here.