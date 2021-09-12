How to watch the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Live

The MTV Video Music Awards are back at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After a no in-person show in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 2021 VMAs will be hosted by Doja Cat on Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m.

Performers include Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI, Kacey Musgraves, Ozuna, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, Twenty One Pilots and Doja Cat. There will also be a special performance by Anitta.

In addition to MTV, the show will be simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations, with seven, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, who picked up six nominations of her own. Winners will take home a "Moon Person" statue. 

MTV will be awarding the U.S. Global Icon Award to the Foo Fighters. According to MTV, the award "celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond." 

How to watch the MTV Video Music Awards

  • What: The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

  • Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021

  • Time:  8 p.m. 

  • Location: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

  • TV: MTV and simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW

  • Online stream: Live on MTV.com

 

Who will be presenting?

  • AJ McLean 

  • Ashanti 

  • Avril Lavigne

  • Billie Eilish

  • Billy Porter

  • Ciara 

  •  Conor McGregor 

  • Cyndi Lauper 

  • David Lee Roth

  • Fat Joe  

  • Hailey Bieber 

  • Halle Bailey 

  • Ja Rule 

  • Lance Bass

  • Leslie Grace  

  • Madison Beer

  • Megan Fox

  • Nick Lachey 

  • Rita Ora 

  • Simone Biles

  • SZA 

  • Tommy Lee

  • Travis Barker

  • Wyclef Jean

 

Who is performing?

  • Alicia Keys + Swae Lee

  • Camila Cabello

  • Chlöe

  • Doja Cat

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Foo Fighters

  • Justin Bieber + The Kid LAROI

  • Kacey Musgraves

  • Ozuna

  • Lil Nas X + Jack Harlow

  • Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker 

  • Normani

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Shawn Mendes + Tainy

  • Twenty One Pilots

