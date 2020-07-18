Remembering John Lewis

President John F. Kennedy meets with the leaders of the March On Washington on August 28, 1963, at the White House. L-R: Secretary of Labor Willard Wirtz, Floyd McKissick, Matthew Ahmann, Whitney Young, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, Rabbi Joachim Prinz, Rev. Eugene Carson Blake, A. Philip Randolph, President Kennedy, Vice President Johnson, Walter Ruether, Roy Wilkins.
"The last time I saw President Kennedy alive was the day of the March on Washington," Lewis wrote in 2013. "He invited all the speakers to the White House after the march was over. I can still see him standing in the door of the Oval House beaming, waiting to greet us. He shook the hand of each person saying, 'You did a good job.You did a good job.' And when he got to Dr. King he said, 'And you had a dream.'"