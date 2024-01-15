Watch CBS News

What to watch in the Iowa caucuses

The CBS News political team is on the ground in Iowa as voters are about to kick off the 2024 presidential election. "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil is joined by Ed O'Keefe and Robert Costa to break down what's at stake in the Iowa caucuses.
