House investigators present arguments for and against impeachment — live updates
Latest impeachment hearing updates
- The House Judiciary Committee is holding its second impeachment hearing, and the first since Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will go ahead with articles of impeachment.
- The hearing features presentations from Democratic and Republican investigators about President Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Washington — The House Judiciary Committee is hearing presentations from congressional investigators about the impeachment inquiry into President Trump's dealings with Ukraine, as Democrats prepare to draft articles of impeachment.
Monday's hearing includes testimony from Democratic and Republican attorneys from the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. The House Intelligence Committee submitted its report last week on its investigation into Mr. Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to open investigations into the 2016 election and a company linked to the Bidens.
Those events are at the center of the Democratic case against the president, which the attorneys are laying out on Monday. Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed the committee chairs to pursue articles of impeachment, with a vote expected before the Christmas holiday.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said on Sunday that the committee will "presumably" introduce articles of impeachment this week.
Republicans object to hearing in heated exchange
Before the Democratic counsel began his presentation, Republicans — particularly Collins and Trump-allied Representative Matt Gaetz — loudly voiced their objections to the hearing itself.
Collins attempted to object, and was gaveled over by Nadler.
Then Gaetz interjected, yelling that unelected lawyers shouldn't be given so much time to present their claims while elected members of Congress have to sit quietly.
"You will not attempt to disrupt the proceedings," Nadler responded, dismissing Gaetz and pounding his gavel.
Republicans have repeatedly resorted to procedural objections in an attempt to stall the impeachment hearings.
Collins declares hearing a waste of time
Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, suggested Monday's hearing is pointless, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already called for the drafting of articles of impeachment.
Collins, delivering his opening statement, said anyone who doesn't see the impeachment process as a "baked deal" is fooling themselves, and Democrats have been trying to impeach the president since he took office.
The top Republican declared Monday's hearing a "focus group" hearing, saying Democrats still have to convince the American people of their case for impeachment.
Protester who interrupted hearing is Infowars host
The pro-Trump protester who interrupted the first minutes of the House Judiciary Committee's hearing is Owen Shroyer, a host for Infowars.
Shroyer livestreamed himself shouting not long after Nadler gaveled in the hearing and accused the chairman of committing crimes and "treason." Shroyer posted the five-minute video to his Twitter account.
"America is done with this. America is sick of the treason committed by the Democrat Party," Shroyer shouted.
Shroyer was escorted out of the hearing room by Capitol Police and left the building where the hearing is being held.
Nadler gavels in hearing and is immediately interrupted by protester
Nadler gaveled in the hearing shortly after 9 a.m., kicking off the second House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Barely two minutes into the hearing, a pro-Trump protester in the crowd stood up and shouted that Nadler is committing "treason," and the president is "innocent." The protester was immediately escorted by Capitol Police.
"Americans are sick of your impeachment scam," the protester said.
After reminding the public that demonstrations are not allowed in the hearing room, Nadler continued with his opening statement.
The Democratic chairman recalled why the founding fathers created the option of impeachment in the first place. It's meant to address "serious threats" to democratic institutions, like "free and fair" elections, Nadler noted.
"President Trump put himself before country," Nadler said. "We agree that when the elections themselves are threatened by enemies foreign or domestic, we cannot wait until the next election to address the threat. We surely agree that no public official — including and especially the president of the United States — should use his public office for private gain."
Impeachment hearing schedule: How the hearing will play out
After opening statements from Nadler and Ranking Member Doug Collins, the committee will hear presentations from the Judiciary Committee lawyers, followed by the presentations from the attorneys for the Intelligence Committee.
After the presentations, Nadler and Collins will each control 45 minutes for questioning, which they can delegate to staff counsel. Nadler can extend these periods of questioning. If he doesn't, it will then move to five-minute rounds from members, alternating between parties.
White House won't participate in hearing
The White House said last week that it won't send lawyers to participate in Monday's hearing. In a letter to Nadler, White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote that "House Democrats have wasted enough of America's time with this charade."
"As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness," Cipollone wrote. "Nevertheless, the speaker of the House yesterday ordered House Democrats to proceed with articles of impeachment before your committee has heard a single shred of evidence ... Whatever your course, you should choose, as the president has recently stated: 'If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business.'"
Who's appearing at Monday's impeachment hearing?
The Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from four individuals: the Democratic and Republican attorneys for the Judiciary Committee, and the Democratic and Republican attorneys for the Intelligence Committee.
The Intelligence Committee lawyers will present their respective reports on the impeachment investigation. Democrats' report ran 300 pages and documented efforts by the president and his associates to pressure Ukraine to open investigations to benefit him politically. The account drew on testimony from dozens of witnesses in public and behind closed doors.
Republicans' report defended the president's actions and accused Democrats of waging a politically motivated witch hunt to overturn the results of the 2016 campaign.
Both reports were released last week.
Nadler sends impeachment material to White House
In a letter to White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Nadler said he was sending the White House the records from the initial phase of the impeachment inquiry, led by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees.
"I am furnishing you copies of reports, records, and other materials committees having custody of records or other materials relating to whether sufficient grounds exist to impeach President Trump have transmitted to the House Judiciary Committee pursuant to H. Res. 660," Nadler wrote, referring to the resolution governing the processes of the impeachment inquiry.
Meadows: Impeachment not "inevitable if you follow the facts"
Congressman Mark Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina, said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday he does not believe it's "inevitable" the House of Representatives will impeach Mr. Trump and predicted no House Republicans will join their Democratic counterparts if articles of impeachment are brought to a vote.
"I don't think it's inevitable if you follow the facts," Meadows, a close ally of Mr. Trump, said.
Read more here.