Hurricane Sally bringing "historic and catastrophic" flooding already
Hurricane Sally is going into the record books — and it only just made landfall. The National Hurricane Center says "historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding" from just west of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay.
The hurricane center says Sally's eye crossed over land near Gulf Shores, Alabama at 5:45 a.m EDT. Sally was a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph. It intensified in the hours before hitting shore."
A "life-threatening storm surge" was hitting "portions of the coastline from Alabama to the western Florida panhandle," the center added.
Sally's excruciatingly slow pace could bring up to almost three feet of rain in some places and produce storm surges as high as seven feet, forecasters said. Tornadoes were possible as well.
The storm was creeping north-northeast at a mere 3 mph early Wednesday and forecasters said to expect more of the same once it makes landfall.
As of early Wednesday, Sally's eye was about 50 miles south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama and 40 miles southwest of Pensacola, Florida, the hurricane center said.
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Pensacola
The National Weather Service Mobile, Alabama office has declared a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of the Mobile and Pensacola, Florida areas:
Police in Pensacola said, "Flooded roadways and intersections, along with hazardous debris in roadways have become too numerous to list. Please stay off the roadways now."
Hundreds of thousands without power already
More than 350,000 homes and businesses were reported without power in Alabama, Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi as conditions deteriorated with Hurricane Sally slowly approaching.
A website tracking electricity use nationwide, poweroutage.us, reported those disruptions early Wednesday as Sally churned off the northern U.S. Gulf Coast.
Driving rain blew sideways and gusty winds buffeted street signs and trees.
In the Florida Panhandle city of Pensacola, water crept into downtown streets, forcing a utility truck to pass through the standing water.
-- CBS/AP
2 casino boats break loose in Alabama
Two large casino boats broke loose Tuesday from a dock where they were undergoing construction work in Bayou La Batre, Alabama. M.J. Bosarge, who lives near the shipyard, said at least one of the riverboats had done considerable damage to the dock.
"You really want to get them secured because with wind and rain like this, the water is constantly rising," Bosarge said. "They could end up anywhere. There's no telling where they could end up."
CBS affiliate WKRG-TV said nobody was injured and tug boats were on the scene. The situation seemed under control, the station added.
-- CBS/AP