Hurricane Laura threatens Texas and Louisiana coasts - live updates
Hurricane Laura is expected to reach the strength of a Category 3 storm as it makes its way toward the central Gulf Coast. Forecasters warn the hurricane could bring catastrophic storm surge. Residents in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas, are evacuating.
The hurricane, currently a Category 1 storm, was located about 525 miles southeast of Galveston and 560 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
MLB postpones Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros game
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will not play on Wednesday as planned because of Hurricane Laura and the potential damage it could cause to Texas and the Gulf Coast. Rather, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in September.
The league had already tweaked and shortened this week's Angels-Astros series heading into the day by turning Tuesday's contest into a doubleheader. The alteration means that the clubs have only one game to make up at a later date, as opposed to a pair. That's important, seeing as how September's series in Anaheim will mark their final scheduled meeting of the season.