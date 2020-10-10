Live updates: Hundreds of thousands without power as Tropical Storm Delta drenches Gulf Coast

Live updates: Hundreds of thousands without power as Tropical Storm Delta drenches Gulf Coastget the free app
Hurricane Delta, now a tropical storm, made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, on Friday evening, with nearly 11 million people in the storm's path. More than 700,000 power outages were reported across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi Saturday morning as the storm moved further inland.
"Delta will continue to impact portions of the Gulf Coast with storm surge, heavy rainfall, flooding, and dangerous winds as it advances northward," the National Weather Service said Saturday.
The hurricane slammed the same region that was devastated by Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago.
Delta is now expected to move across northeastern Louisiana before heading over northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and Sunday, according to forecasters. It is expected to weaken further, to a tropical depression, later on Saturday.
More than 700,000 power outages reported
Over 700,000 power outages were being reported across three states Saturday morning as Delta moves further inland. More than 586,600 were reported in Louisiana, with another 103,598 in Texas and 67,873 in Mississippi, according to poweroutages.us.
Delta inflicted a new round of destruction in communities still reeling from Hurricane Laura. It made landfall near the coastal town of Creole – only 15 miles or so from where Laura struck land in August. It then moved directly over Lake Charles, a waterfront city about 30 miles inland where the earlier hurricane damaged nearly every home and building, and where moldy mattresses, sawed-up trees and other debris still lined the streets.
Tornadoes possible in 4 states
The National Hurricane Center said a few tornadoes are possible Saturday in Alabama, eastern Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle and western/central Georgia.
Delta is also expected to dump another 2 to 5 inches of rain in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi – with as 10 inches of rain in some areas.
"These rainfall amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream, and minor river flooding," the hurricane center said early Saturday.
"Just praying that everything goes well"
In Lake Charles, about 30 miles inland from where Delta came ashore, water leaked through the ceiling of Ernest Jack's bedroom as he tried to sleep Friday night. Jack said the tarp covering his roof since Hurricane Laura damaged his home hadn't blown off.
"It's raining real hard; it's flooding; the wind is strong," Jack said Friday night. "I'm OK. I'm not worried about nothing, just praying that everything goes well."
In the town of Lake Arthur, Delta's winds peeled shingles off the roof of L'Banca Albergo Hotel, an eight-room boutique hotel in what used to be a bank.
"I probably don't have a shingle left on the top of this hotel," owner Roberta Palermo said as the winds gusted outside.
Palmero said the electricity was out and she could see pieces of metal coming off the roof of a 100-year-old building across the street. Unsecured trash cans were flying around the streets.
"There is a lot of power lines down all over the place, there's ... really deep water in certain spots," said hotel guest Johnny Weaver.