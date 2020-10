Delta downgraded to tropical storm as it batters Louisiana Heavy rain and strong winds are again pounding coastal Louisiana and portions of Texas and Mississippi after Hurricane Delta became the tenth named storm to hit the U.S. mainland in 2020. While it was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight, Delta still carries danger as it moves slowly inland with winds of about 45 miles per hour. Mireya Villarreal reports from hard-hit Lake Charles, Louisiana.