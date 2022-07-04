Police responding to shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois

Police responding to shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinoisget the free app
Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade north of Chicago in Highland Park, Illinois. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter it was responding to the shooting.
CBS Chicago digital producer Elyssa Kaufman, who was watching the parade, heard what sounded like gunshots a little after the parade started at 10 a.m. local time.
"Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming," Kaufman said. "It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very fortunate, we got out very quickly."
Lake County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to the shooting. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said the rest of the festival has been canceled.
This is a developing story and will be updated.