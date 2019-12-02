Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre says Prince Andrew "knows what happened"

In a dramatic interview with the BBC, Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre shared details about her alleged encounters with Prince Andrew. It comes as the prince deals with fallout from his own interview with the BBC about his relationship with Epstein.

"He knows what happened. I know what happened and there's only one of us telling the truth, and I know that's me," Giuffre said.

In her first interview on British soil, Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. Her interview was taped before Prince Andrew went public, in his own interview, where he strenuously denied all allegations.

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady," he said.

But Giuffre doubled down on accusations that the prince had sex with her on three occasions. She said she was brought to London by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, where she was instructed to dance with Prince Andrew at a nightclub.

Britain's Prince Andrew is seen in a file photo with Virginia Giuffre, center, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Rex Features

"It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, his sweat was like it was raining," Giuffre said.

Then she described what happened next at a townhouse after the club.

"It didn't last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting. Um, he wasn't mean or anything. But he got up and he said, 'Thanks,' and walked out and I sat there in bed just horrified and ashamed," Giuffre said. "It was a wicked time in my life, it was a really scary time in my life. I had just been abused by a member of a royal family."