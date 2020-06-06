Watch live: George Floyd memorial service to be held in North Carolina

A private memorial service for George Floyd will be held Saturday afternoon in North Carolina, where he was born. A public viewing starts at 11 a.m. and the private service is scheduled to start at 3, open only to family, according to Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

"As the Sheriff of Hoke County, I'm asking on behalf of the Floyd family for those who plan on attending the viewing to be respectful to the sensitivity of the family's time of grief," he said in a Facebook post. "The memorial is about the life that Mr. George Floyd lived and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness."

How to watch the George Floyd memorial service today

What: Memorial service for George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina

Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters – 10225 Fayetteville Road, Raeford, North Carolina

Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day after now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded for mercy, telling the officers he couldn't breathe.

The first service for Floyd was held on Thursday in Minneapolis. Family, friends and public officials gathered to honor him.