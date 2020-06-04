George Floyd memorial service planned as police to appear in court

George Floyd memorial service planned as police to appear in courtDownload the free app
George Floyd will be remembered at a memorial service Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis, where he died at police hands last week. Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton and family attorney Benjamin Crump are among the speakers.
At about the same time, three police officers who were at the scene when Floyd was killed are slated to make their first court appearance. The officer who kept his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, Derek Chauvin, was charged Wednesday with an additional count of second-degree murder, on top of a third-degree murder charge. He's scheduled to be in court Monday.
The three officers seen with him at the scene were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Protests across the nation over Floyd's death and racial injustice were mostly peaceful for the second straight day Wednesday.
Woman claims Chicago cop put knee on her neck after she was yanked from car
A swarm of police officers are seen on cellphone video drawing their batons and beating out the windows of a car outside a Chicago mall Sunday, reports CBS Chicago. The officers dragged two women from the car. One of them says an officer held her down by putting his knee on her neck and back.
George Floyd died in Minneapolis last week after an officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. That encounter was also seen on video and set off protests nationwide.
The Chicago video was captured by someone in another vehicle at the scene.
Union head blames anti-police rhetoric after NYC cop stabbed in neck
A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday in Brooklyn by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police said, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other officers suffered gunshot injuries to their hands.
The bloodshed happened just before midnight in the hours after an 8 p.m. curfew that was intended to quell days of unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and looting that's accompanied it.
All three injured officers were expected to recover. The man who attacked them was shot multiple times and was hospitalized in critical condition, said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.
Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch blamed anti-police rhetoric during the protests.
"Are we surprised? Are we surprised we're here in the hospital again. Did we doubt because of the rhetoric we're hearing, the anti-police rhetoric that's storming our streets, are we surprised that we got this call? I'm not. We said it's going to happen," he said.
Autopsy report shows Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19
A full autopsy of George Floyd provides several clinical details - including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19.
The 20-page report released Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office came with the family's permission and after the coroner's office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.
The report by Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker spelled out clinical details, including that Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3 but appeared asymptomatic. The report also noted Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.
Thieves using protests as cover for "smash-and-grab" thefts, police say
Police say many smash-and-grab thefts that coincided with protests have been carried out by caravans of well-coordinated criminals capitalizing on chaos. They use social media to communicate with each other and do things to distract and throw police off their trail.
The wave of crime has followed largely peaceful demonstrations, and law enforcement experts note that it has happened in big and small cities and in rural areas.
Thieves often target high-end shops as officers are assigned to prevent protests from becoming unruly and enforce curfews.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, a band of thieves stole nearly 75 vehicles from a dealership.
Car attempts to drive through Cincinnati protesters
The driver of a black BMW attempted to drive through protesters blocking an intersection in Cincinnati on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Police Department released video of the incident.
The driver approaches the protesters slowly, apparently attempting to scatter them enough so the car could get through the intersection. A few move out of the way, but at least one demonstrator gets back in front of the car. The driver continues moving forward, making contact with the protester and pushing them backwards. The car eventually comes to a stop and the other protesters return and swarm the vehicle, blocking its path once again.
The driver then puts the car in reverse and speeds off in another direction.
Protesters arrested after 8 p.m. curfew in New York City
There were "mass arrests" in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday night about an hour and a half after the city's 8 p.m. curfew took effect, CBS New York's reported. A video tweeted by a CBS New York reporter shows members of the NYPD loading detained protesters onto a bus. Police also took bicycles from protesters and put them in a truck, the outlet reported.