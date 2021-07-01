Watch Live: Officials hold briefing on Surfside condo building collapse

Watch Live: Officials hold briefing on Surfside condo building collapseget the free app
Officials in Surfside, Florida, are holding a briefing Thursday on the condo building collapse, shortly before President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to receive a command briefing from the governor and other officials.
Miami-Dade Police described it as an "operational briefing."
The search for any survivors is continuing Thursday, a week after the condo tower came crashing down in the middle of the night as people slept. Eighteen people are confirmed dead in the tragedy and more than 140 are unaccounted for.
Mr. Biden is scheduled to meet with families impacted by the collapse on Thursday while visiting Surfside and will later deliver remarks in Miami.
How to watch the Surfside briefing today
- What: Officials hold an "operational briefing" on the Surfside condo building collapse.
- Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021
- Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Media staging area located on 86th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device