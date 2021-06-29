Photos taken two days before condo collapse show cracked concrete and corrosion in pool equipment room

Newly-emerged photos could possibly hold more information about what may have caused the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

An anonymous contractor shared the pictures with the Miami Herald, taken just two days before the collapse. They show a wet floor, cracked concrete and severely corroded rebar in the building's pool equipment room.

The contractor also reported deep standing water in the building's parking garage, just below the pool deck.

It's not clear if any of these conditions contributed to the tragedy.

There are now questions over the stability of the buildings in the complex. CBS News was told an engineering team hired by the town to investigate those buildings found no evidence of major structural damage that could lead to a similar catastrophe.

Champlain Towers South partially collapsed early Thursday morning, and at least 150 people are still missing.

As of Tuesday morning, 11 have been confirmed dead.

One of those is Luis "Luiyo" Andres Bermudez Jr. His father told CBS News' David Begnaud that while his grief is still fresh, he's celebrating the life of his "warrior" son who taught him so much about being alive.

"I could show you 10,000 pictures and in 9,999 pictures, he'd be smiling," Luis Bermudez said, holding a picture of his son.

The last time he saw Luis was just before Father's Day.

"He telling me, 'Papi, don't worry. I'm not going to spend the day with you but all the days are your days,'" Bermudez said.

The 26-year-old spent his life battling muscular dystrophy with his father by his side. In the early morning on June 24, Luis was with his mother Ana Ortiz when the tower collapsed.

Their bodies were recovered on Saturday.

Rescue crews are using everything from heavy equipment to sniffer dogs, moving carefully to avoid destabilizing the 12 stories of rubble and debris.

"We're not lifting, you know, floor by floor. We're talking about pulverized concrete. We're talking about steel. Every time there's an action, there's a reaction," Assistant Chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Raide Jadallah said.

While victims' families wait for answers over what caused the collapse, people like Luis Bermudez are left only with photos and memories of their loved ones.

"He was teaching me. That boy was in that wheelchair, in a bed all day, and he was teaching you how to live life and how to be happy," Bermudez said. "I miss him a lot. And I'm going to miss him every second of every day. Every minute onward."