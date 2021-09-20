2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: "The Crown" dominates with seven wins

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: "The Crown" dominates with seven winsget the free app
The 73rd Emmy Awards returned Sunday night to celebrate the best in television. Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer hosted the ceremony in downtown Los Angeles, making him only the second solo Black host in the event's history.
"Ted Lasso" went into the night with the most nominations, 13, and took home four, including wins for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series. "The Crown" ended up with the most wins, racking up seven Emmys.
Debbie Allen, the multi-talented actress, singer, dancer, choreographer and director, received the 2021 Governor's Award. RuPaul also made history by winning the most Emmys ever by a person of color.
The annual event had a limited in-person audience made up of nominees and their guests. It's a shift from last year's show, which was partially virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, all attendees were asked to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, the Television Academy said.
Check out the full recap below.
"The Queen's Gambit" wins Emmy for outstanding limited or anthology series
Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" wins the Emmy for outstanding limited or anthology series.
"The Crown" wins outstanding drama series award
"The Crown" receives an Emmy for outstanding drama series. The show has won seven Emmy awards tonight.
"Ted Lasso" wins outstanding comedy series
"Ted Lasso" receives the award for outstanding comedy series. It is the show's fourth win of the night.
Jon Batiste and Leon Bridges honor late entertainers
Singers Jon Batiste and Leon Bridges paid tribute to entertainers who died this year, including Larry King, Dawn Wells, George Segal, Alex Trebek, Michael K. Williams and Cicely Tyson. The two sang an acoustic and piano version of Bridges' song "River" as a presentation of pictures and quotes played simultaneously behind them.
RuPaul becomes the Emmy's most-awarded person of color with 11th win
After taking home a win for outstanding competition program on Sunday, "RuPaul's Drag Race" host and producer RuPaul Charles became the most-awarded person of color in Emmy history. He has now won 11 awards.
"Thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight," RuPaul said while accepting the award. "All of the people at the World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS have been so wonderful."
Cinematographer Donald A. Morgan previously held the title of most-awarded Black artist in Emmy history.
"Hamilton" wins Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)
Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" wins outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). In their acceptance speech, the cast spoke about Broadway theaters reopening after the coronavirus pandemic.
Stephen Colbert wins outstanding variety special award
Stephen Colbert won an Emmy for his live variety special "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020."
Michaela Coel dedicates Emmy win to sexual assault survivors
In her acceptance speech Sunday night, Michaela Coel dedicated her first Emmy award to sexual assault survivors. Cole is the first Black woman to ever win the award for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie.
"In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success," Coel said. "Do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence."
The HBO series "I May Destroy You," which follows a young writer dealing with trauma after a sexual assault, received nine Emmy nominations this year. Cole created, wrote, executive-produced and co-directed the 12-episode series.
"I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault," she said. "Thank you."
Josh O'Connor wins an Emmy for his performance in "The Crown"
Josh O'Connor wins the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. "The Crown" has now received six Emmy awards tonight. It is O'Connor's first Emmy win.
Olivia Colman receives Emmy for her role in "The Crown"
Olivia Colman wins the outstanding lead actress in a drama series award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown."
"Halston" star Ewan McGregor wins Emmy
Ewan McGregor wins outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie for his performance in "Halston." It is the first time he has won an Emmy.
Kate Winslet wins Emmy for her performance in "Mare of Easttown"
"Mare of Easttown" star Kate Winslet receives the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. It's her second career Emmy.
Michaela Coel wins award for "I May Destroy You"
Michaela Coel wins her first Emmy. She takes home the outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series award for her work in "I May Destroy You."
Director Scott Frank wins an Emmy for "The Queen's Gambit"
"The Queen's Gambit" director Scott Frank takes home the outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie award.
Debbie Allen honored with the 2021 Governors Award
Actress, dancer, choreographer, director and singer Debbie Allen received the 2021 Governors Award for her decades-long career. The award was created to honor someone "so exceptional and universal in nature that it goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition," according to the Television Academy.
Her body of work includes choreographing for artists like Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, James Earl Jones, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton. She has also directed and produced for several shows, including "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "How to Get Away With Murder," "Jane the Virgin," "Empire," "Insecure," "A Different World" and "Everybody Hates Chris."
"Let this moment resonate with women across the world, across this country and across the world from Texas to Afghanistan," she said while accepting her award. "Let them know — and also with young people who have no vote, who can't even get a vaccine — they're inheriting the world that we live, that we'll leave them. It's time for you to claim your power, claim your voice, say your song, tell your stories. It will make us a better place. Your turn."
"RuPaul's Drag Race" wins outstanding competition program
"RuPaul's Drag Race" won the award for outstanding competition program.
"Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world," RuPaul said while accepting the award alongside recent season 13 winner Symone. "They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life — even more difficult today. This is for you and for you kids out there watching. You have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come home to mama Ru."
Disclosure: "RuPaul's Drag Race" airs on VH1, a division of ViacomCBS.
Jason Sudeikis receives award for his role in "Ted Lasso"
Jason Sudeikis wins outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in "Ted Lasso."
Jean Smart wins for her role in "Hacks"
The outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award goes to Jean Smart for her role as Deborah Vance in "Hacks." It's the show's third win of the evening.
5 red carpet looks from the star-studded night
Sunday night's award show hosts a limited in-person audience of only nominees and their guests. This year, all attendees have been asked to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, according to the Television Academy.
Here are some of the best looks from the evening:
Anya Taylor-Joy
Issa Rae
Dan Levy
Michaela Coel
Sarah Paulson
"Hacks" takes home its second award of the night
"Hacks" wins its second Emmy of the night. Director Lucia Aniello receives the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for episode "There Is No Line."
"Hacks" writers win outstanding writing for a comedy series
"Hacks" writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky win the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for the episode "There Is No Line."
"Saturday Night Live" wins outstanding variety sketch series
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" took home the award for outstanding variety sketch series.
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" picks up two awards
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" wins two awards — one for outstanding writing for a variety series and the other for outstanding variety talk series.
Tobias Menzies wins supporting actor award for performance in "The Crown"
Tobias Menzies was awarded outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in Netflix's "The Crown."
Presenter Kerry Washington also paid tribute to Michael K. Williams, who was also nominated for the award and passed away this month.
Gillian Anderson wins outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Gillian Anderson wins the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her performance in Netflix's "The Crown."
Director Jessica Hobbs wins award for "The Crown"
Jessica Hobbs wins outstanding directing for a drama series for "The Crown" (Episode: "War").
Peter Morgan wins award for outstanding writing in "The Crown"
Peter Morgan, writer of "The Crown" episode "War," wins an award for outstanding writing for a drama series.
Julianne Nicholson wins award for her role in "Mare of Easttown"
Julianne Nicholson wins an award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role in "Mare of Easttown."
Evan Peters wins outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Evan Peters wins outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role in "Mare of Easttown."
Brett Goldstein wins outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
"Ted Lasso" scored its second win of the night with Brett Goldstein taking home an award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.
Hannah Waddingham wins outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Waddingham took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Ted Lasso."
Cedric the Entertainer brings in the night with plenty of jokes
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer opened up the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards touching on the pandemic and his role as host — making him only the second solo Black host to do so in the award show's history.
"I got Pfizer because it is the Neiman Marcus of vaccines," he said. "You know, Moderna is Macy's and then Johnson and Johnson is TJ Maxx."
The host joked about some of the night's most nominated shows like "The Crown," "Bridgerton," and "Wandavision."
"I mean 'Wandavision' — don't it sound like Wanda Sykes as a feisty optometrist?" he asked to a laughing crowd.
MJ Rodriguez says she is "still trying to like fathom" historic nomination
MJ Rodriguez is making Emmy's history tonight as the first transgender person nominated in a leading actress role for her performance in the hit FX series "Pose."
"I'm still trying to like fathom that idea of being historic," Rodriguez told CBS Los Angeles. "It's kind of crazy, but I love it.
The groundbreaking drama series created by Steven Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk aired its final episode on June 6, 2021, and has been nominated in five different categories tonight.
Should Rodriguez win, she said she'll celebrate with family and friends.
"I'm going to celebrate with the people that loved on me, and I'm just going to live," she said. "I've gotten this far, and I'm thankful for that, so I can't complain."