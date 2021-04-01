Live Updates: Derek Chauvin trial set to resume after emotional testimony

Live Updates: Derek Chauvin trial set to resume after emotional testimonyget the free app
Prosecutors will continue to lay out their case Thursday against Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis officer charged in the death of George Floyd. Three days of testimony have included first-hand accounts of Floyd's fatal arrest from a series of eyewitnesses, some of whom cried and described feeling helpless as the unarmed Black man struggled for air.
Chauvin, who was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd's neck, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.
Court ended Wednesday with jurors watching a series of police body camera videos showing the fatal encounter. Earlier Wednesday, a bystander witness broke down in tears on the stand as prosecutors played a bodycam video showing officers attempting to force Floyd inside a squad car.
Charles McMillian, who was on the sidewalk during the struggle, hung his head and sobbed, then removed his glasses and wiped tears from his eyes with tissues. Earlier, McMillian testified he yelled to Floyd that he "can't win" to encourage him to comply with officers. He told a prosecutor he had been trying to make the situation easier for Floyd.
Wednesday morning, Christopher Martin, a Cup Foods clerk who interacted with Floyd before his fatal arrest, took the stand. Martin described accepting a counterfeit $20 bill from Floyd despite knowing it was a fake, as prosecutors played surveillance video from inside the store which hasn't previously been seen. Martin said he took the bill because he recognized Floyd's friend as the same person who tried to pass him another counterfeit bill earlier in the day. He said he believed the bill Floyd passed him may have been the same one, and that Floyd may not have known it was a fake.
Martin described twice approaching the car where Floyd was sitting with two friends to ask him to come back inside. When Floyd did not, Martin said his manager instructed a coworker to call police.
Later, Martin described watching Floyd's fatal arrest and feeling "disbelief and guilt."
"If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," Martin testified. Floyd's killing last May drew outrage and a worldwide reckoning on police reform and racial justice. Three other officers involved in the fatal arrest are charged with aiding and abetting, and will be tried jointly in August.
Recap of Wednesday's testimony
Witnesses who were at the scene of George Floyd's fatal encounter with police have expressed disbelief and guilt over his death. One man, Charles McMillian, broke down in tears as he watched the video and recounted his interaction with Floyd as officers tried to force him into a squad car. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas has been following the case and has the highlights of Wednesday's court proceedings in the video below.
Recap of earlier testimony
Six witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, the second day of testimony in Derek Chauvin's criminal trial. Four of them were minors at the time of the incident, including a 9-year-old girl who described what it was like to see George Floyd die while under Chauvin's knee.
The teen who filmed the widely-viewed cellphone video of the incident, Darnella Frazier, now 18, became emotional as she described seeing Floyd "suffering" and begging for his life.
"This was a cry for help, definitely," she said.
Another teenage witness who also videotaped the encounter said she could see that Floyd was "fighting to breathe" and that "time was running out, or that it had already."
The jury also heard from Donald Williams II, a bystander trained in mixed martial arts, who repeatedly yelled for for Chauvin to relieve pressure on Floyd's neck, and from firefighter and EMT Genevieve Hansen, who said police blocked her efforts to provide medical assistance.
Opening statements focused on cause of death
During opening statements, prosecutors played the video showing former officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.
A key point of dispute in opening statements was how Floyd died. Prosecutors played the video of Floyd being pinned down, saying Chauvin used lethal force against a "defenseless" and handcuffed Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said Floyd died of oxygen deprivation beneath the pressure of Chauvin's knee. But the defense argued Floyd died of a heart arrhythmia complicated by the fentanyl and methamphetamine he had ingested before his arrest.