Live Updates: COVID-19 deaths on the rise again in the U.S.
The United States has now seen more than 225,000 COVID-19 deaths, as daily fatalities due to the virus are rising again.
Average deaths per day in the past two weeks are up 10%, climbing to almost 794 from 721 as of Sunday, according Johns Hopkins University. While that's below the late-April high of more than 2,200 deaths each day, there are warnings about grim months ahead, with hundreds of thousands more deaths projected by February, according to an estimate from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
More than 8.7 million cases of the virus have now been confirmed across the country. In the last week alone, more than 83,000 new cases were reported for two consecutive days – all-time daily highs for the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.
Europe is continuing to battle a fresh virus surge, promoting nations to impose sweeping restrictions.
Contributing: The Associated Press
Newark, New Jersey's "serious spike" prompts new restrictions
Newark, New Jersey, is imposing a curfew for nonessential business and closing recreational facilities, among other measures, as the city sees what the mayor called a "serious spike" in cases.
"These measures include the closing of non-essential businesses nightly at 8 p.m., requiring restaurants and eateries to end dining-in at the same time, requiring beauty salons, nail salons, and barbershops to be open by appointment only, and gyms and health clubs to close for half an hour each hour for sanitizing," the city says.
CBS New York reports Newark's East Ward has the highest positivity rate: More than 25%. Baraka said the neighborhood is largely contributing to the citywide positivity rate of 11% over a three day rolling average – more than double the state's.
There are fears other hotspots in New Jersey could soon follow with new restrictions. The state's governor would not say on Monday how many cases it would take to send the whole state back into lockdown, but said other hotspot communities may follow Newark's lead with municipal shutdowns.
Iran hits record single-day virus death toll
Iran has again hit a record single-day COVID-19 death toll, reporting 346 new deaths. That brings the country's total virus deaths to 33,299, the highest virus toll in the Mideast.
Iran Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari also said Tuesday that daily new coronavirus cases have also hit a record, with 6,968 reported. That brings Iran's total number of infections to 581,824.
She also said 4,995 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition.
French government holds emergency virus meetings
France's government is holding emergency virus meetings Tuesday and warning of possible new lockdowns, as hospitals fill up with new COVID patients and doctors plead for backup.
President Emmanuel Macron is convening top ministers and Prime Minister Jean Castex is meeting with lawmakers, unions and business lobbies as the government weighs its next steps in the fight against surging infections. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France-Inter radio that "we should expect difficult decisions."
Among possible new measures for the hardest-hit areas are lengthening existing curfews, full confinement on weekends or all week, and closing non-essential businesses.
Doctors describe growing pressure on emergency services and intensive care wards, where COVID patients now take up 54% of beds nationwide.
France is now reporting more than 350 new cases per 100,000 people each week, and nearly 18% of its widespread tests are now coming back positive. It has reported Europe's third-highest virus death toll, at more than 35,000 lives lost.
Lakers and Dodgers fans "likely" fueling rise in cases
The success of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers are bringing fans together in the L.A. area and it is "highly likely" that is helping drive an uptick in coronavirus cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Health said Monday.
The Lakers won the NBA championship two weeks ago and the Dodgers are one game away from winning the World Series. Their run through the playoffs has prompted watch parties and celebrations.
Los Angeles County is the nation's largest, with 10 million residents, and positive cases there increased this month from an average of 940 per day to nearly 1,200 last week, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.
She praised fans' "incredible spirit," but "the downside of this is that during a pandemic some of the things we've done in the past just don't make sense."
-CBS/AP