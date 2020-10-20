Live Updates: COVID-19 cases surge in the U.S.get the free app
The fall surge of coronavirus cases is here. Hospitalizations are on the rise in 38 states, including Wisconsin, America's latest virus hotspot. The state is setting records for new cases, hospital admissions and deaths.
As of Tuesday, more than 220,400 people have died from the virus across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 8.2 million have been sickened since the onset of the pandemic.
Melania Trump stays off campaign trail Tuesday, citing lingering cough
First Lady Melania Trump was scheduled to travel with President Trump to a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Tuesday but is now staying home due to a lingering cough from her bout with COVID-19.
Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady continues to improve. Mrs. Trump has tested negative for the virus after contracting it along with the president and their son, Barron.
"Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," Grisham said.
U.K. plans to infect healthy volunteers in new vaccine trial
U.K.-based researchers have planned a series of challenge vaccine trials in an attempt to speed up the production of a COVID-19 vaccine. The trials involve infecting healthy volunteers who have not exhibited symptoms of the virus, between the ages of 18-30, with a live version of the virus. These types of vaccine trials are uncommon because some consider them unethical.
The trials are a partnership between Imperial College London, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), hVIVO, a company familiar with viral human challenge models, and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.
"Human challenge studies can increase our understanding of COVID-19 in unique ways and accelerate development of the many potential new COVID-19 treatments and vaccines," lead researcher Dr. David Chui said in a statement. "Our number one priority is the safety of the volunteers. My team has been safely running human challenge studies with other respiratory viruses for over 10 years. No study is completely risk free, but the Human Challenge Programme partners will be working hard to ensure we make the risks as low as we possibly can.
The study will be reviewed by an ethics committee and regulators before volunteers are enrolled.
Surge in coronavirus cases puts strain on Wisconsin hospitals
Health experts are warning the months ahead will be some of the hardest of the coronavirus pandemic. It comes as the U.S. climbs towards a third peak, and nowhere is it more true than in Wisconsin, which has emerged as the country's hot spot. The state is setting records for new cases, hospital admissions and deaths.
At UW Hospital in Madison, COVID-19 hospitalizations have almost doubled since the start of October. Nurse Katie Lanoway said it happened almost overnight.
"I'm really frustrated. It is scary because you don't want to take that home to people you care about," Lanoway told CBS News. "We really need help here in the hospital from people outside, to start wearing the mask and staying away from people."
One COVID-19 unit used to be limited to one hallway, which has about 10 patient rooms, and now they've had to expand to three hallways because of the surge.
Dr. Jeff Pothoff, UW Health's chief quality officer, works on a medivac team that has airlifted several coronavirus patients. "They thought they were going to be OK, and then all of a sudden, they end up here. There's some regret," Pothoff said. "At that point, it's too late. There isn't a do-over."