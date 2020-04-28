Coronavirus updates: States ease COVID-19 restrictions as testing ramps up

Coronavirus updates: States ease COVID-19 restrictions as testing ramps upDownload the free app
The most often used scientific model now predicts COVID-19 will kill more than 74,000 people in the United States. More than 56,000 people have already died in the U.S. due to the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases nationwide is approaching 1 million.
A growing number of states are easing measures aimed at curbing the virus even before they meet federal testing guidelines. That testing is considered vital to reining the disease in, and the Trump administration has promised to make millions more test kits available to ramp those efforts up. But state leaders will have to figure out how to do that with little help from Washington.
Latest major developments:
- Japanese officials warn 2021 Olympics might have to be cancelled.
- UN warns lockdowns could cause surge in domestic violence.
- U.S. auto plants likely to stay idle for 2 more weeks.
- White House puts testing and tracing burden largely on states.
- More than 3 million infected with COVID-19 globally.
- California city rolls out free COVID-19 testing for all residents.
Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
NYC mayor outlines new grading policy for public school students
New York City schools will implement a new grading system for the remainder of the coronavirus-disrupted school year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. Elementary school students will be graded "meeting the standards" or "needing improvement" while high school students will have a pass-fail grading option, de Blasio said.
Acknowledging that some students have made a relatively smooth transition to online learning since schools were shuttered last month while others have struggled, de Blasio said students who need help to catch up will be given academic support through the summer and into next fall.
"We have to recognize that some kids are having a tougher time because of this crisis, emotionally and academically," de Blasio said. He added, "Here's the bottom line: Every student is going to be able to get the help they need."
New York City school buildings have been closed since March 16.
Pentagon agency DARPA working on cloning antibodies to fight COVID-19
A Pentagon agency is working to produce an antibody treatment to combat the novel coronavirus until a vaccine is ready.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a research and funding branch of the Defense Department known for its out-of-the-box innovations, aims to "make pivotal investments in breakthrough technologies for national security." Its inventions include the internet, Siri, GPS, videoconferencing and even self-driving cars.
Now, DARPA is racing against time as experts warn of a likely second wave of the coronavirus this fall.
Dr. Amy Jenkins leads DARPA's Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3). The program, which launched in 2018, works with outside researchers to develop a quick response to emerging infectious diseases with a goal of delivering medical countermeasures in 60 days. P3 is currently working with two universities, Duke and Vanderbilt, and two pharmaceutical companies, AbCellera and AstraZeneca, on a COVID-19 response.
Their primary focus is to create an antibody therapeutic, which Dr. Jenkins called a kind of "temporary vaccine" to prevent infection if individuals are exposed to COVID-19. Unlike a regular vaccine, which creates permanent immunity, this therapy would create immunity for several months. The intention is to utilize this treatment as a bridge until a vaccine is developed.
The antibody therapeutic would be immediately effective because the body starts producing antibodies within hours, as opposed to a traditional vaccine, which can take weeks.
Read more here and watch the full story below:
Moderna ready to move potential coronavirus vaccine to phase 2
Massachusetts biotech company Moderna says it's ready to move into the second phase of its development of a potential coronavirus vaccine, CBS Boston reports.
Moderna has been testing healthy adult volunteers with three doses of the vaccine.Those results are not available yet, but the company has now asked the Food and Drug Administration to move onto phase two which involves two vaccinations and studying those volunteers for a year.Depending on the previous results, phase three could begin in the fall.
Tokyo Olympics official says COVID-19 may force the games to be "scrapped" completely
If the coronavirus pandemic hasn't been brought firmly under control by next year, then the Tokyo Olympics will have to be scrapped, according to Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori. In some of the strongest language he's used since the Games were postponed from this summer, Mori said Tuesday that he just doesn't see a scenario where the Olympics can be held as scheduled next year.
Asked if the Games might be delayed again if circumstances didn't permit them to go ahead in 2021, Mori was clear: "In that case, the Olympics will be scrapped."
In some pushback, the organizers of the Games have now said that was just Mori's opinion, and nothing is certain, noting that we're still more than a year away from the new date set for the Tokyo Games on July 23, 2021.
The only other times the Olympics have been cancelled is during times of war: during both World War I and Two, in 1916, 1940, and 1944.
Even if the Games are held next summer, they might look very different to what we're used to, with few, or even no fans in attendance.
The news that the Games could possibly be cancelled came on the same day that China's top medical research institute predicted the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 would "co-exist with humans for a long time," be "seasonal," and be "sustained within the human body."
Nantucket is asking seasonal residents to quarantine upon arrival
As summer approaches, Nantucket is bracing for its annual influx of seasonal residents to descend on the island. This year, the town is asking them to take extra precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus, CBS Boston reports.
Summer residents are being told to self-quarantine for two weeks as soon as they arrive. They're encouraged to bring enough supplies, including food and medicine, to last for that period.
"As an island community we have been successful in limiting the extent of the impact of the coronavirus on Nantucket by implementing early and vigilant physical distancing measures, as well as the collective actions of our citizens, and the relative isolation of our island," the town said in a letter. "However, we are concerned that could change when our population increases going into the summer."
So far, Nantucket has 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Hy-Line Cruises, the company that operates ferries to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, will require passengers to wear face masks starting Wednesday.
JetBlue to require passenger masks. Should all airlines do the same?
A union for flight attendants is calling on the federal government to require everyone who flies — including airline crew members and passengers — to wear face masks in order to protect vulnerable airline employees and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Major airlines including legacy carrier United and wallet-friendly carrier Frontier, both members of the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), already require flight attendants to wear protective face masks or coverings when on-duty. American and Delta recently announced similar mandates.
But none extend to airlines' customers. Only JetBlue, as of Monday, requires both crew members and customers to wear face coverings during travel. It is the first airline in the U.S. to announce such a policy, which will go into effect May 4 — and could help usher in a new era of flying etiquette.
Sean Penn's nonprofit to expand free virus testing sites
The nonprofit founded by actor and activist Sean Penn is helping manage free drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in California. CORE, which Penn created after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, told "CBS This Morning" it will open new testing sites in New Orleans, Atlanta and Detroit.
"This is right now an active shooter scenario, the virus is. And its principal focus is on people of color, the elderly, the indigenous," Penn told CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas. "But it doesn't really care who else is in the way."
At 10 sites around California including Los Angeles, Penn and his CORE team are distributing free test kits to free up the city's first responders for emergency services.
Watch the full report:
Gospel singer Troy Sneed dies from coronavirus complications at 52
Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.
Sneed's publicist Bill Carpenter said the singer died early Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Sneed earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the Youth For Christ's 1999 album "Higher."
Sneed traveled throughout the United States early in his career to sing the gospel with the Georgia Mass Choir. He arranged music on their albums and appeared with the choir in 1996 film "The Preacher's Wife," starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. Click here to read more.
Trump claims U.S. COVID-19 testing "more, and better" than any other country
President Trump claimed in a tweet Tuesday that the U.S. was doing "far more, and better" testing for the new coronavirus "than any other country in the world."
His assertion comes after criticism that the White House was slow to boost testing efforts, allowing the disease to spread quietly for weeks. The tweet came a day after the Trump administration announced new coronavirus testing guidelines that offer some help, but largely put the onus on states to coordinate and conduct testing.
Broad testing to identify patients, and contract tracing to find people who may have been exposed, are both considered vital to getting a grip on the deadly disease.
"We are doing far more, and better, Testing than any other country in the world, and yet the media does nothing but complain," alleged the president. "They will never say we are doing a great job, they will only viciously gripe!"
Data compiled by the worldmeters.info website show that, while the U.S. has tested more people than any other nation, it's far from being the leader in testing efforts in relative terms. Germany, by way of example, has been widely lauded for quickly controlling the spread of the coronavirus through early, widespread testing.
The website's data show that about 17,200 per 1 million U.S. inhabitants have been tested, while in Germany the figure is 24,738 per million. Hard-hit Spain and Italy have tested approximately 29,000 people per 1 million inhabitants.
Winston the pug is apparently the first dog in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19
The pet dog of a family taking part in a study at Duke University is apparently the first in the U.S. to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Dr. Chris Woods, the lead investigator of the Molecular and Epidemiological Study of Suspected Infection (MESSI), confirmed in a statement to CBS News that, "To our knowledge, this is the first instance in which the virus has been detected in a dog. Little additional information is known at this time as we work to learn more about the exposure."
Early last month, Hong Kong health authorities said a coronavirus patient's pet dog that tested positive for the virus was "likely" the first case of human-to-animal transmission.
WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, which was first to report the U.S. development, said the dog, a pug named Winston, is part of a family in Chapel Hill.Click here to read more.
How the coronavirus crisis is reshaping a special contest for a Maryland seat in Congress
In an unprecedented Maryland election, three polling centers will be open Tuesday in a special election between Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik in a congressional race dramatically reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials have been urging the electorate to vote by mail for weeks, after roughly 484,000 ballots were mailed earlier this month to registered voters in the state's 7th Congressional District to choose a candidate to finish the term of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. He died in October.
After thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in line outside crowded polling stations for that state's recent primary, Maryland sent ballots to eligible voters weeks in advance to encourage as many mail-in votes as possible — in a test of how future elections might safely be held during the pandemic. Click here to read more.
Pro-Biden political ad blames Trump for putting "America First" in COVID-19 infections
A new ad campaign from a pro-Joe Biden super PAC says President Trump's mantra of "America First" has come to fruition in one arena — COVID-19 illnesses and deaths in the United States.
The ad, dubbed "First," is set to run in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three battleground states that were key to Mr. Trump's 2016 electoral win over Hillary Clinton. Priorities USA, an unaffiliated super PAC that supports Biden, said it is spending more than $2 million on the television and online ads for the next two weeks.
"Donald Trump said he would put America first and now he has," the ominous ad booms as images of stretchers flash across the screen, "The United States leads the world in Coronavirus cases." Click here to read more.
Jordanians turn to an ancient hobby to ease coronavirus lockdown tedium
In the afternoon, 15-year-old Ramy looks forward to flying his blue kite to break up the monotony of life under coronavirus lockdown. He joins hundreds of other Jordanians of all ages who've taken up the ancient hobby to help ease the tedium of the measures imposed on the kingdom more than six weeks ago to prevent the spread of the virus.
Most Jordanians are banned from using their vehicles or public transport, so many escape to rooftops and street corners to fly homemade kites. Charities and businesses saw a marketing opportunity and started distributing branded kites, with the slogan "stay home" printed on them, to children across the country.
"We wanted to encourage kids to stay home and help some daily laborers to get some needed work," Dana Jaradat, head of marketing at a local bank, told CBS News. The bank has handed out free kites in east Amman, a densely populated, working-class area of the capital.
Jordan's roughly 10 million people were ordered to stay home in mid-March, and the lockdown seems to have been effective: Fewer than 450 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, and there have only been seven related deaths.
Last week the government began easing lockdown measures, allowing some sectors of the economy to restart. From Wednesday, Jordanians will be allowed to use their vehicles again - but only within their own governates (equivalent of states), from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. every other day (odd number license plates one day, even the next).
The government has promised further easing of the rules soon.
- Amjad Tadros
Price of U.S. oil sinks toward $10 a barrel as fund sells off holdings, storage concerns mount
U.S. oil nosedived towards $10 a barrel Tuesday after a major exchange-traded fund started selling its short-term contracts of the commodity, and storage concerns mounted as the coronavirus strangled demand. In morning London deals, West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery tumbled more than 21 percent to $10.07, having plunged 25 percent a day earlier.
International benchmark Brent crude slid 4.9 percent to trade at $19.01 a barrel.
The latest market drop was driven by the United States Oil Fund — a massive, oil-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) — saying it would sell all its holdings in the contract for June delivery. By investing in longer-dated contacts, the fund's move put pressure on the June contract, analysts said.
The move highlighted continued concerns that storage is filling up and that when futures contracts do expire, buyers may find there is little space to put the oil they have purchased.
-AFP
Scientific model often cited by White House raises predicted U.S. COVID-19 death toll to 74,000
The scientists at the University of Washington whose data models are most often cited by the White House and state health officials have raised their prediction of how many people the coronavirus will likely kill in the U.S. by more than 14,000 in the space of just two weeks.
The university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said late Monday that COVID-19 could cause more than 74,000 deaths by the first week of August. IHME director Christopher Murray warned that the predicted death toll would go higher if states reopened their economies too early.
Last week, the Institute's model put the expected death toll at 67,000. That was before about 20 states announced plans to start easing the measures proven successful at curbing the spread of the virus.
As of Tuesday morning, Johns Hopkins University said the disease had killed 56,253 people in the U.S.
Japan's nurses and doctors facing barrage of COVID-19 abuse and stigmatization
Nurses and doctors battling Japan's mounting coronavirus epidemic are also facing abuse, hysteria and harassment from their fellow citizens.
"Why are you nurses walking around outside? It's absurd." a nurse found herself accosted by an agitated man as she returned to her car. "It's your fault the virus is spreading!"
"You work at the hospital, right?" a group of mothers interrogated another nurse in a Tokyo park. "We'd appreciate it if you stayed away." Shocked, the nurse immediately took her kids home, she told the TBS network. "It's as if they equate nurses with coronavirus."
Multiple cases of healthcare workers' children being kicked out of public daycare centers — forcing some nurses to stay home or even leave the profession — have compelled the government to issue a statement that "prejudice and discrimination toward the children of medical workers is absolutely not permissible." Click here to read more.
Prolonged coronavirus lockdowns could mean 31 million more domestic violence cases, UN warns
Six months of lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could lead to 31 million additional cases of domestic violence globally, the United Nations warned Tuesday.
"It is a growing crisis within the crisis. We need to pay maximum attention to this now," Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, deputy director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency, told CBS News.
In a paper using data from Johns Hopkins University, Avenir Health, and Victoria University in Australia, the UNFPA predicted that if strict lockdowns continue for a year, there will be an additional 61 million cases of domestic abuse above what would have already been expected to occur.
"It's truly disturbing. And if we don't do anything about it — if we don't talk about it, if we don't ring the alarm bell — every three months there will be an additional 15 million cases," Alakbarov said. Click here to read more.
CDC compiles new guidelines to help organizations reopen
Health officials are compiling guidelines to help businesses, churches and other organizations safely reopen when the time comes.
Among the recommendations: Businesses should close break rooms, restaurants should consider disposable menus and plates, and schools should have students eat lunch in their classrooms.
The draft guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been sent to Washington but still could be revised before the Trump administration unveils it to the public.
The CDC put together so-called decision trees for at least seven types of organizations: schools, camps, childcare centers, religious facilities, mass transit systems, workplaces, and bars/restaurants.
U.S. auto plants likely to stay idle another two weeks
Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because some U.S. states will still have stay-home orders in place.
The move likely means factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.
"In light of the updated state stay in place orders, the company is re-evaluating its plans to resume its North American operations and will communicate new restart dates in due course," FCA said Monday night in a statement.
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
In Michigan, where FCA has multiple factories, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking a "hard look" at whether to let industrial sectors like manufacturing reopen in the next phase of loosening restrictions.
The Democratic governor also said she will ask the Republican-led Legislature to lengthen her emergency declaration by 28 days before it expires late Thursday.
Brian Rothenberg, a UAW spokesman, said the union hasn't heard of any restart dates from the automakers. GM said it hasn't announced a start date, while Ford said a date hasn't been determined.
Southern California city offering free COVID-19 testing for all residents
Carson city officials Monday opened the first COVID-19 testing site in Southern California that is free to all residents, including those who are asymptomatic.
"Whether you're rich or poor, you can be tested. Whether you're insured or uninsured, you can be tested. Whether you're a resident of Carson or a non-resident of Carson, you can be tested. But, the priority is Carson residents," said Carson Mayor Albert Robles.
Robles said the free drive-through screening at the Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center is not just for people who show symptoms.
People who may have been exposed to the virus can also get tested. The mayor said the city council has been asking LA County for a testing site because of the high infection rate among its population.
"Latinos and African Americans are dying at a much higher rate. These two population groups are disproportionately impacted," said Robles. Read more here.
White House testing and tracing guidance puts much of the burden on states
CBS News has obtained the White House's new guidance given to states on how to test and trace for the coronavirus, a path forward that relies heavily on states with some assistance from the federal government.
A significant amount of the text in the documents, crafted by the White House, highlight things the administration has already done in the testing sphere. And while the White House says it will support states with some resources such as tracing assistance from the Centers for Disease Control, many of the sentences in the guideline begin with the words "states should."
At the same time, Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health, confirmed to CBS News that the Trump administration is prepared to send all 50 states enough tests to screen 2% of their population per month for the virus. Read more here.