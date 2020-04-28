Coronavirus updates: States ease COVID-19 restrictions as testing ramps up

Coronavirus updates: States ease COVID-19 restrictions as testing ramps upDownload the free app
By Tuesday night, 1 million people in the United States are likely to have caught the new coronavirus disease. The most often used scientific model now predicts COVID-19 will kill more than 74,000 people in the U.S.
A growing number of states are easing measures aimed at curbing the virus even before they meet federal testing guidelines. That testing is considered vital to reining the disease in, and the Trump administration has promised to make millions more test kits available to ramp those efforts up. But state leaders will have to figure out how to do that with little help from Washington.
Latest major developments:
- UN warns lockdowns could cause surge in domestic violence.
- U.S. auto plants likely to stay idle for 2 more weeks.
- White House puts testing and tracing burden largely on states.
- More than 3 million infected with COVID-19 globally.
- California city rolls out free COVID-19 testing for all residents.
- Can you get COVID-19 twice? Experts are still unsure.
Japan's nurses and doctors facing barrage of COVID-19 abuse and stigmatization
Nurses and doctors battling Japan's mounting coronavirus epidemic are also facing abuse, hysteria and harassment from their fellow citizens.
"Why are you nurses walking around outside? It's absurd." a nurse found herself accosted by an agitated man as she returned to her car. "It's your fault the virus is spreading!"
"You work at the hospital, right?" a group of mothers interrogated another nurse in a Tokyo park. "We'd appreciate it if you stayed away." Shocked, the nurse immediately took her kids home, she told the TBS network. "It's as if they equate nurses with coronavirus."
Multiple cases of healthcare workers' children being kicked out of public daycare centers — forcing some nurses to stay home or even leave the profession — have compelled the government to issue a statement that "prejudice and discrimination toward the children of medical workers is absolutely not permissible."
A Japanese Red Cross campaign has warned that COVID-19 is triggering another epidemic — of fear and vilification of medical staff and patients.
Even before coronavirus hit, nurses were in short supply in Japan. With a spike in severely ill patients needing ventilators and ECMO heart-lung machines, which require additional staff, nurses have been stretched to the limit.
In Osaka, two nurses at Namihaya Rehabilitation Hospital, which has over 100 coronavirus cases, were ordered back to work even after they tested positive for the virus. The hospital said it couldn't find anyone else.
A 2019 survey by the Japan Nursing Association found that one out of every six nurses quits their job within the first year because of the punishing work, low pay and lack of time off, in addition to sexual harassment.
Prolonged coronavirus lockdowns could mean 31 million more domestic violence cases, UN warns
Six months of lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could lead to 31 million additional cases of domestic violence globally, the United Nations warned Tuesday.
"It is a growing crisis within the crisis. We need to pay maximum attention to this now," Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, deputy director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency, told CBS News.
In a paper using data from Johns Hopkins University, Avenir Health, and Victoria University in Australia, the UNFPA predicted that if strict lockdowns continue for a year, there will be an additional 61 million cases of domestic abuse above what would have already been expected to occur.
"It's truly disturbing. And if we don't do anything about it — if we don't talk about it, if we don't ring the alarm bell — every three months there will be an additional 15 million cases," Alakbarov said. Click here to read more.
CDC compiles new guidelines to help organizations reopen
Health officials are compiling guidelines to help businesses, churches and other organizations safely reopen when the time comes.
Among the recommendations: Businesses should close break rooms, restaurants should consider disposable menus and plates, and schools should have students eat lunch in their classrooms.
The draft guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been sent to Washington but still could be revised before the Trump administration unveils it to the public.
The CDC put together so-called decision trees for at least seven types of organizations: schools, camps, childcare centers, religious facilities, mass transit systems, workplaces, and bars/restaurants.
U.S. auto plants likely to stay idle another two weeks
Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because some U.S. states will still have stay-home orders in place.
The move likely means factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.
"In light of the updated state stay in place orders, the company is re-evaluating its plans to resume its North American operations and will communicate new restart dates in due course," FCA said Monday night in a statement.
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
In Michigan, where FCA has multiple factories, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking a "hard look" at whether to let industrial sectors like manufacturing reopen in the next phase of loosening restrictions.
The Democratic governor also said she will ask the Republican-led Legislature to lengthen her emergency declaration by 28 days before it expires late Thursday.
Brian Rothenberg, a UAW spokesman, said the union hasn't heard of any restart dates from the automakers. GM said it hasn't announced a start date, while Ford said a date hasn't been determined.
Southern California city offering free COVID-19 testing for all residents
Carson city officials Monday opened the first COVID-19 testing site in Southern California that is free to all residents, including those who are asymptomatic.
"Whether you're rich or poor, you can be tested. Whether you're insured or uninsured, you can be tested. Whether you're a resident of Carson or a non-resident of Carson, you can be tested. But, the priority is Carson residents," said Carson Mayor Albert Robles.
Robles said the free drive-through screening at the Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center is not just for people who show symptoms.
People who may have been exposed to the virus can also get tested. The mayor said the city council has been asking LA County for a testing site because of the high infection rate among its population.
"Latinos and African Americans are dying at a much higher rate. These two population groups are disproportionately impacted," said Robles. Read more here.
White House testing and tracing guidance puts much of the burden on states
CBS News has obtained the White House's new guidance given to states on how to test and trace for the coronavirus, a path forward that relies heavily on states with some assistance from the federal government.
A significant amount of the text in the documents, crafted by the White House, highlight things the administration has already done in the testing sphere. And while the White House says it will support states with some resources such as tracing assistance from the Centers for Disease Control, many of the sentences in the guideline begin with the words "states should."
At the same time, Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health, confirmed to CBS News that the Trump administration is prepared to send all 50 states enough tests to screen 2% of their population per month for the virus. Read more here.