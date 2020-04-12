Coronavirus updates: U.S. marks solemn Easter as deaths near 21,000

Coronavirus updates: U.S. marks solemn Easter as deaths near 21,000Download the free app
Christians in the U.S. and around the world celebrated Easter at a distance on Sunday, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging coronavirus shutdowns.
The U.S. on Sunday surpassed 20,600 deaths nationwide from coronavirus, and has overtaken Italy as the country with the most deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass in a largely empty St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, with just a handful of worshippers sitting one per pew in attendance.
In New York, the epicenter of the crisis in the U.S. crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the daily number of deaths is stabilizing, "but stabilizing at a horrific rate." Cuomo said that 783 people died in New York on Friday due to COVID-19. On Thursday, 777 people lost their lives to the virus. The day before that, the state reported 799 deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Find detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital, praises staff: "I owe them my life"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital and says he owes his life to the National Health Service staff who treated him for COVID-19.
"I can't thank them enough," Johnson said in his first public statement since he was moved out of intensive care Thursday night at St. Thomas' Hospital in London. "I owe them my life."
A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement Johnson will not return to work immediately based on the advice of his medical team and said the prime minister "wishes to thank everybody at St. Thomas' for the brilliant care he received."
Johnson, 55, was diagnosed over two weeks ago, becoming the first world leader confirmed to have the illness. His coronavirus symptoms at first were said to have been mild, including a cough and a fever, and he was working from home during the first few days.
But he was admitted to St. Thomas' on April 5 after his condition worsened and he was transferred the following day to its intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator. He spent three nights there before moving back to a regular hospital ward.
Federal Bureau of Prisons announces 335 inmates have tested positive
The federal Bureau of Prisons announced Saturday that 335 federal inmates and 185 BOP staff have tested positive for coronavirus. That's up from the 318 inmates and 163 staff announced Friday.
So far, 15 inmates and 12 staff have recovered, according to BOP.